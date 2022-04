Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — April 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

BOARD REPORT — April 2022

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 1,015.19

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES ISASP supplies 232.00

AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT FILING FEE 625.00

BROWN, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTNER SALT 321.16

C.W. SUTER AND SON, INC. CLASS ROOM ERV 1,291.71

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON SPED FIELD TRIP 10.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 5,886.28

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 327.69

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 570.84

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 88.80

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, STATE OF IOWA VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 900.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 57.60

HAKA LLC FUEL 1,359.92

HEALY WELDING BRACKETS FOR BB HOOP SAFETY STRAP 85.00

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. BUS GRAPHIC 481.56

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 2,635.53

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES, BOILER SAFETY SECTION BOILER INSPECTIONS 320.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY GIRLS STEM CONFERENCE 187.50

JACKSON PUMPING SERVICE CORP. pump out pit at blue shed 360.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 332.76

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 6,900.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,838.93

MOVILLE RECORD, THE AD FOR SUB FOOD SERVICE STAFF 581.02

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. motor and sump pump 9,510.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 245.70

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 51.00

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE ELEMENTARY ROOF DRAIN 25.09

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

QUILL CORPORATION TEACHER & OFFICE SUPPLIES 305.96

REINKE, SUELLYN REIMBURSE-MENT REQUEST 21.19

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOOL BUS SALES CLEAN UP KIT 21.42

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE & CELL PHONE REIMBURSE-MENT 82.48

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE & CELL PHONE REIMBURSE 89.44

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CONTACTED SERVICE 3,357.67

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC WORKSHOP 100.00

SUNKIST BAKERY DONUTS FOR DAD 288.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 341.35

US BANK PIZZA FOR TOP FUND-RAISING CLASSES 7,463.06

Program for Leadership Course

LessonPix yearly subscription

cleaning supply & paper goods

HOTEL AND PARKING – STATE WRESTLING

FFA SUPPLIES, GAS, CHEER MEALS

SPED – CAR SEAT

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES

baseball dugouts & announcer/grill kit

BUS SUPPLIES

ITECH SUPPLIES

SPEECH-MUSIC, MEAL, GAS

TV POWER SUPPLY BOARD, STANDING DESK

STATE WRESTLING PARKING/EXPENSES

MAILBOX SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,232.40

WILLIAMS, ANGELA JUICE FOR DONUTS FOR DAD 44.64

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR SPECIAL ELECTION COSTS 2,313.43

Fund Total: 62,590.45

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 4,090.15

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA 910.80

MARTIN BROS FOOD 16,999.74

US BANK Ala carte items – SAM’S 234.76

Fund Total: 22,235.45

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALTA HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 190.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Baseball Nets and foot rocker track 1,094.02

ANTHEM SPORTS, LLC PITCHERS PLATES 57.77

BARBARIAN APPAREL LLC JH Wrestling Uniforms 1,375.00

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL TRACK MEET ENTRY FEE 200.00

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY TRACK MEET ENTRY FEE 250.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 938.50

FIVE STAR AWARDS QUIZ BOWL trophies 100.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOL track meet entry fee 200.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SOFTBALL TEES AND BUCKETS 206.00

I29 SPORTS track warm-up pants 3,690.00

ICDA Honor Choir Registration fee 80.00

IHSAA Wrist Band for State Wrestling 96.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION State FFA Convention registration 344.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION Registration for large group contest 225.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE QUIZ BOWL ENTRY FEE 160.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Honor Choir Music 70.49

MEYER, KATI Accompanist Band/Choir 1,197.50

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Repairs for clarinet 788.32

MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY TRACK MEET ENTRY FEE 200.00

NATIONAL ACADEMIC QUIZ TOURNAMENTS, LLC National Tournament Registration 797.00

SDSU ATHLETICS TRACK MEET ENTRY FEE 300.00

Sioux Center Music Boosters honor choir dinner 142.50

U.S. BANK WEATHER STATE BASKETBALL hotel room 4,074.16

State Coaches Rooms, Archery

Mini Snacks DANCE

Coaches clinic HOTEL

ALL STATE HOTELS/MEALS

FFA supplies,GAS/MEALS

Weight Room Equipment

CONCESSION SUPPLIES

entry fee for UNI track meet

SPEECH-MUSIC, MEAL, GAS

STATE WRESTLING EXPENSE

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY 2022 YEARBOOK SECOND DEPOSIT 738.82

Fund Total: 17,515.08

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS bus repairs.. 6,737.89

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY GATOR FLOOR MAT 962.56

MTC MECHANICAL REPLACE HEAT PUMPS 14,500.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ECF Funding Laptops 17,580.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES bus parts 537.77

U.S. BANK CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 31,427.24

Fund Total: 71,745.46

DEBT FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 21, 2022