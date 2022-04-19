Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — March 14, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 113 W 1st St.

Bronson, Iowa

Monday, March 14, 2022

7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order — Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m..

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call — Mesz, Garnand, Scott, and Reinke present. Sappingfield arrived 7:06 pm

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

G. Audit Presentation.

Ryan Willey from KRP presented annual audit report.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

H. Communications

1. Board Member Updates

Mesz commented on the need for updates to the School Board link on the LB website.

I. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s report.

For the first time since the pandemic started, there were no COVID cases to report.

Students took part in the national Jump Rope for Heart program, and set a goal to raise $3,000. They not only met the goal, they blew it away, raising $5,254.24.

Parent teacher conferences will be March 22 & 24 with a book fair.

ISASP Testing will be the week of April 25th.

2. Secondary Principal’s report.

Honoring state qualifiers, including Speech, Archery, and Wrestling.

The National Guard set up their nerf archery set for Friday Fun Day.

Prom will be on April 9. Dance is at the Hilton Garden Inn. Grand march and after prom at the high school.

Ridge Kunkel received a gold rating at districts and is advancing to State in Ag Sales. Ridge was also chosen as 1 of 5 finalists for the Starts of Iowa in Agribusiness and will be honored at the State FFA convention next month.

3. Monthly financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports.

4. Board bill auditor report

Reinke asked questions on board bills.

J. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable.

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of drama sponsor

Sappingfield moved to approve Emily Klaumann. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve junior class sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Dena Deanda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve dance sponsor

Sappingfield moved to approve Hayley Mitchell. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve dance volunteer assistant

Reinke moved to approve Allison Sheets. Sappingfield seconded. Reinke, Sappingfield, Mesz, and Garnand yes. Scott no.

5. Approve football and basketball cheerleader sponsor

Sappingfield moved to approve Allison Sheets. Garnand seconded. Sappingfield, Garnand, Mesz, and Reinke yes. Scott no.

6. Approve football and basketball cheerleader volunteer assistant

Sappingfield moved to approve Hayley Mitchell. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve volunteer baseball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Simon Denney. Mesz seconded. Sappingfield, Mesz, Reinke, and Garnand yes. Scott no.

8. Approve assistant track coach

Reinke moved to approve Erin Benson. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve retirement of curriculum director

Reinke moved to approve the retirement of Suzanne Bartels. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. New Business

1. Approve 2022-2023 Teacher Master contract

Garnand moved to approve the Teacher Master Contract. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor. Reinke abstained.

2. Approve non-certified employee contracts

Sappingfield moved to approve the non-certified employee contracts. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve employee retention pay

Garnand moved to approve the employee retention pay. Mesz seconded. All in favor. Reinke abstained.

4. Approve amendment of board policy regarding graduation

Sappingfield moved to approve the amendment of board policy regarding graduation. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve band/choir trip

Reinke moved to tentatively approve the band/choir trip with the location to be determined at the April Board meeting. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve summer concrete project bid

Sappingfield moved to approve the summer concrete project bid from Tahnee Mara. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve HVAC bid

Reinke moved to approve the HVAC bid from MTC Mechanical. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve abstract of election

Sappingfield moved to approve the abstract of election. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

M. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:27 p.m.

