Pierson City Council Minutes — April 13, 2022

Pierson City Council

April 13, 2022

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday April 13, 2022. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM.

Motion by Sistrunk to open the public hearing on the budget amendment, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; carried. Mayor Struve asked if anyone was present for the public hearing. With no one present and no written comments received, the hearing was closed with a motion by McQueen, seconded by Krier, all aye; carried.

Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda items with the exception of the animal permits to be discussed later, motion seconded by Saxen all aye; carried. The consent agenda items approved: March minutes regular meeting and special meeting, March financials and claims thru April 13. Receipts by fund: General $7317.82, Road Use $1677.21, Special Rev $1525.29, Debt Service $796.79, Business Type $11674.73, Expense by Fund $11928.94, Road Use $1781.93, Special Rev $2675.11, Business Type$11234.68.

Animal Permits: Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to approve the permit at 401 Jones for 6 fowl and 3 small breed goats. Roll call: Sistrunk, Saxen, Bubke, Krier aye; McQueen: nay

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to deny the permit as submitted at 806 Front Street but to approve a maximum of 6 fowl. Roll call: Sistrunk, Saxen, Bubke, Krier aye; McQueen: nay

Motion by Krier, seconded by Sistrunk to charge for all events at park using city buildings to including Golphstok and to invite Golphstok to attend a council meeting to update the council on the event. All aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by McQueen to approve RESOLUTION 2022-12 A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 22. All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by McQueen to approve the bid from Gilman Services for the Housing project for 34 Haines St. all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier to approve RESOLUTION 2022-13 A RESOLUTION FIXING THE DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO EVIDENCE THE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CITY THEREUNDER.

Motion seconded by Sistrunk – all voted aye. Meeting date will be May 11th 7PM

Streets committee will compile a list of houses that need house numbers and the clerk will send out letters.

Motion to adjourn made by Sistrunk seconded by Saxen all aye; carried.

Claims and Disbursements:

USPS Certified $63.26

Amazon supplies $558.39

Builders Sharpening mower $2,144.00

Badger read fee $177.11

Electronic Engineering batteries $302.65

Feld Fire tank $1,105.62

Frontier phone/internet $116.06

Frontier phone/internet $83.61

IMFOA conference $126.50

Iowa Dept of Revenue WET $879.74

Iowa Dept of Revenue sales tax $20.57

Iowa Dept of Revenue withholding $611.00

IPERS pension $1,068.42

KLM Solutions lagoon sonar $5,700.00

KMK decals $30.00

Mendards supplies $42.77

MidAmerican electric $32.14

MidAmerican electric $1,398.69

New Coop fuel $317.32

The Pointe mower $6,500.00

The Record publishing $367.55

United States Treasury withholding $1,496.18

Verizon phone/internet $56.88

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Wix.com web hosting $64.20

Woodbury EMS assists $400.00

REC electric $66.47

Clark’s Hardware supplies $53.96

Western Insurance Agency cyber policy $1,170.00

