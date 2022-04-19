River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — April 11, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

04/11/2022 — 5:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A. FY2023 School Budget Hearing

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Voting:

Scott Knaack – Abstain

Ted Mammen – Abstain

Sharleen Duncan – Abstain

Jessica Wilson – Abstain

A. Agenda

Change to the agenda, new business E. Certified Contracts and F. Non-certified Staff Contracts were not finalized. They will not be voted on at this meeting.

B. Minutes of March 15, 2021

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Account

3. Lunch Fund

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Curriculum Director’s Report

2. Athletic Director’s Report

3. PK-5 Principal’s Report

4. 6-12 Principal’s Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. AEA Purchasing Agreements

Approve participation in the AEA Purchasing program.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Sherman Scholarship Winner

Approve the Sherman Scholarship recipient. This is confidential and will be announced at graduation.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Certified Contracts

F. Non-certified Staff Contracts

G. FY2023 School Budget

Approve the fiscal year 2023 school budget as proposed, with a tax rate of 11.89675.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Sharing Agreement – Social Worker

Approve sharing agreement with Northwest AEA for a social worker.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

Board discussed providing Professional development for coaches and coaching dress code.

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 6:24 pm.

MARCH 2022 BILLS

Checking 1 Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 149.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SHIPPING 25.99

BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 3/8 inch nuts for toilets 8.10

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF MARCH WATER BILL – CONCESSION 235.04

CPI TELECOM IP 420-REFUB 360.05

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER SOFTENER & PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 153.00

DOLLAR GENERAL 3 oz. paper cups students taking med 4.00

DUNWELL LLC 3-15-22 TO 3-21-22 LOOP WORK 7,894.16

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING SERVICE TRAVEL 2,690.00

EVANS, TISH 2022 SPRING CONFERENCE 366.31

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING – C’VILLE 189.00

FNB SAFE DEPOSIT BOX RENT 35.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP FEB PM 2,226.25

JCL SOLUTIONS motor to platform that runs the scrubber 196.50

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE FOR SCIENCE CLASSROOM 2,192.05

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Engine oil 322.44

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. Shipping/Handling 135.64

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 65.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. TESTING 254.52

MENARDS faucet repair 17.04

NASCO orange glaze 43.05

NEW COOP MARCH GAS CARD – SPEC ED 1,950.81

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK CO. BACKGROUND CHECKS – TODD & PETERSON 51.00

PARROTT, NANCY FCS SUPPLIES 29.31

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,428.75

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Landfill charges 3,156.52

RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE COMMUNITY AWARENESS – DRUNK DRIVING 705.00

RASSEL, PAIGE March Nurse Mileage 134.40

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 752.98

RICKS COMPUTERS AMP PATCH PANEL BLANK 12 PORT 528.50

SANITARY SERVICES MARCH GARBAGE – WASHTA 246.00

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS MARCH 2022 SHREDDING SERVICES 52.00

SMITH, WREN ACCOMPANIST FOR MUSIC DEPT 725.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE TRU RED™ File Folder, 1/3 Cut Tab, Letter 821.03

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL MARCH PEST CONTROL 150.00

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK PROGRAM 325.65

VERZANI, AMANDA hotel room for student council advisor 112.00

VISA Spring Student Council Adviser’s Conference 537.12

WASHTA, CITY OF WASHTA BUS BARN WATER 602.16

Fund Total: 30,986.21

Checking Account Total: 30,986.21

Checking 2 Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Champion Sports Rhino Skin Basic Dodgeball 99.98

BROWN, RYAN IE ALL STATE ROOMS 433.44

BSN SPORTS freight 13,100.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 11” CABLE TIES 7.14

CORRECTIONVILLE GOLF CLUB Golf course club fees 1,000.00

DOLLAR GENERAL sprite 10.15

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. 2 dozen game balls Diamond D 1 Pors 1,680.74

IHSSA State speech medals/certificates 328.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC golf polo 150.00

ORIENTAL TRADING Pencil Assortments (250 pieces) 256.92

VERZANI, AMANDA Marshall’s 84.91

VISA freight 41.06

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. 2nd yearbook deposit.. 2,952.04

Fund Total: 20,144.38

Checking Account Total: 20,144.38

Checking 3 Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE NEW MOWER LESS TRADE IN 2,172.00

Fund Total: 2,172.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

DECKER SPORTING GOODS freight 103.05

GORDON FLESCH MARCH COPIER LEASE 1,694.02

JACOBS ELECTRIC LABOR TO INSTALL 1,241.94

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS 2.5 GALLON FILTER CONVERSION KIT 954.00

RICKS COMPUTER 3rd QUARTER TECH CONTRACT 6,000.00

Fund Total: 9,993.01

Checking Account Total: 12,165.01

Checking 4 Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 2,860.84

DOLLAR GENERAL cinn roll 30.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 8,484.91

Fund Total: 11,375.75

Checking Account Total: 11,375.75

