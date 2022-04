Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — April 11, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

April 11, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on April 11, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Lloyd, Reblitz, Verschoor, Steffen, Verschoor. Absent: Thomsen.

Visitors: Josh Wilkerson, Shyla Bremer, Kati Steffen, Faith Lambert

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the March 14, March 16 and March 23, 2022 minutes approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $25,248.84 from the General Fund, $20,007.83 from the PPEL Fund, $5659.44 from the Activity Fund, and $14,899.39 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $18,260.61 from the General Fund, $7,274.42 from the PPEL Fund, $14,016.03 from the Activity Fund and $2,256.68 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comment: none

22-23 Budget Hearing: Hearing opened by Pres. Nelson at 7:34

• Presented by Glackin – same as last month’s proposed budget

• Hearing closed by President Nelson at 7:36

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve the 2022-23 Budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

21-22 Budget Amendment Hearing: Hearing opened by President Nelson at 7:37

• Presented by Glackin – same as last month’s proposed budget amendment

• Hearing closed by Pres. Nelson at 7:38

• Moved by Verschoor, second by Steffen to approve the 2021-22 Budget Amendment. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures

• No open enroll in or out

• Moved by Verschoor, second by Steffen to approve baseball online ticket sales fundraiser. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to table action on the pickleball courts until the regular May meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to table bid approval on sale of house at 507 West Dr. until May meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to table the bus barn grounds work until the May meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the Baseball Field Work Option #1 and Softball Field Work Option #2 by Iowa AthleticFields.com. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the lane change request by Angela Sewell to go from MA to MA+15 with credits obtained this spring. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to withdraw the custodial contract to Dennis Custer at this time. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve Noah McWilliams as volunteer baseball coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve the purchase of the new K-5 Math Curriculum, Bridges for $31,347.17. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:06 pm

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR April 2022

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. BATTERIES FOR SMOKE DETECTORS..1,547.10

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 85.80

3RD PARTY ADMIN 85.80

Vendor Total: 171.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 243.00

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER & SALT 46.00

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER & SALT 93.50

Vendor Total: 139.50

Graham Tire BUS 13 – 2 TIRES 1,014.56

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER AIR COMPRESSOR REPAIR.866.66

Matheson Tri-Gas REFILL TANKS FOR SHOP CLASSES 252.63

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP EQUIPMENT RENTAL 77.89

Vendor Total: 330.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 44.19

ELECTRICITY 214.75

ELECTRICITY 39.40

ELECTRICITY 6,060.07

NATURAL GAS 480.89

ELECTRICITY 389.87

NATURAL GAS 416.11

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 7,655.28

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 144.01

MPIRE UNLIMITED REPLACE FAUCETS AND REPAIR TOILET 2,905.54

MPIRE UNLIMITED REPAIR MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS TOILETS 427.75

Vendor Total: 3,333.29

Rolling Oil FUEL 7,494.98

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL FALL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT – OE 682.95

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. TS SHORT CIRCUIT IN SHOP 358.41

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING ADMIN 1,266.98

Fund Total: 25,248.84

Checking Account Total: 25,248.84

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

3D Security, Inc. FIRE ALARM SYSTEM ADDITIONS.. 5,975.00

AVERY BROTHERS SIGN COMPANY DOWN PAYMENT ON SIGN 5,197.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASES 1,076.99

NELSON COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION WRESTLING ROOM ADDITION 7,758.84

Fund Total: 20,007.83

Checking Account Total: 20,007.83

SALES TAX FUND

Electronic Sound Inc. BELL/PAGING SYSTEM 19,200.00

Fund Total: 19,200.00

Checking Account Total: 19,200.00

ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN CO. SPEECH CONCESSION 203.90

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Assoc. IHSBCA Membership 90.00

KMK APPAREL AND DESIGN dance camp t-shirts 420.00

COED T-SHIRTS 182.00

Vendor Total: 602.00

Sanford, Dennis MS WR OFFICIAL 100.00

THOMAS, SAM prom meals 792.00

THOMAS, SAM PROM MEALS 780.00

Vendor Total: 1,572.00

Walsworth Publishing Company Second payment for 2022 yearbook 3,091.54

Fund Total: 5,659.44

Checking Account Total: 5,659.44

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 118.98

FOOD 84.47

FOOD 154.29

FOOD 169.55

Vendor Total: 527.29

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 346.85

FOOD 299.91

FOOD 369.28

FOOD 370.32

FOOD 334.60

FOOD 230.54

FOOD 370.32

FOOD 137.70

FOOD 278.52

Vendor Total: 2,738.04

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 199.46

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

CREDIT FOOD (29.36)

FOOD 2,924.31

GENERAL SUPPLIES 136.95

WAREWASH 137.56

GENERAL SUPPLIES 318.78

FOOD 2,740.44

CREDIT FOOD (59.30)

FOOD 1,521.58

GENERAL SUPPLIES 45.87

FOOD 197.79

WAREWASH 66.34

GENERAL SUPPLIES 98.12

FOOD 3,335.52

Vendor Total: 11,434.60

Fund Total: 14,899.39

Checking Account Total: 14,899.39

MARCH 2022 BMO PAYMENT

Batch Description: MAR 2022 ACTIVITY BMO

AMAZON OFFICE TRAINING HURDLES 194.53

BROOKLYN PUBLISHING SPEECH SCRIPTS 14.75

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. CONCESS PIZZA 243.50

COMFORT INN ALL STATE ROOMS 266.56

DOLLAR GENERAL CONCESS WATER 15.00

DOLLAR GENERAL CONCESS SUPPLIES 5.50

DOUGLAS INDUSTRIES THROW DOWN BASES 185.00

EMBEE IDEAS JAZZ BAND FRONTS 626.00

EPIC SPORTS FITNESS LOOPS/BANDS 91.51

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame DODGEBALL TOURN MEDALS/TROPHY 174.92

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame ARCHERY APPAREL 48.00

Hobby Lobby CARNIVAL PRIZES 46.50

HY-VEE FRUIT CART SUPPLIES 23.59

MICHAELS SPEECH CONTEST SUPPLIES 31.96

MICHAELS PROM SUPPLIES 76.92

MUSIC NOTES SPEECH MUSIC 6.20

Oriental Trading Company CARNIVAL PRIZES 74.97

SAM’S CLUB MAR2022 KL CARNIVAL CONCESSION 116.12

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 217.70

TARGET SPEECH CONTEST SUPPLIES 56.06

WALMART MAR2022 KL CARNIVAL CONCESSION 45.84

WALMART MAR2022 MS CONCESSION SUPPLIES 65.90

Batch Total: 2,627.03

Batch Description: MARCH 2022 BMO GENERAL FUND

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 204.20

4 WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 15.43

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 51.53

ALDI FACS SUPPLIES 87.81

AMAZON OFFICE GEN/INSTRU SUPPLIES 456.42

AMAZON SUPPLIES 12.99

AMAZON MAINT. SUPPLIES 1,005.69

AMAZON TECH ORDERS 1,489.61

ARBY’S RESTAURANT TRAVEL 8.76

BOMGAARS MAR2022 KS SHOP SUPPLIES 112.94

BOMGAARS MAR2022 KS BUS SUPPLIES 149.85

BURGER SHED TRAVEL 19.62

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY CEILING TILES/KEYS/LOCKS 258.68

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 76.84

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 73.70

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 53.23

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 68.52

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 53.50

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 40.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 120.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING BLACK GARBAGE BAGS 1,248.00

COMFORT INN SPEECH COACH ROOM 133.28

DOLLAR GENERAL FACS SUPPLIES 36.15

FAREWAY STORES INC. FACS SUPPLIES 8.04

FJH MUSIC COMPANY MAY CONCERT MUSIC 50.95

HILLYARD INC. MAR22_MAINT TOILET PAPER 578.40

HYATT PLACE MAR22_DG 2 NIGHTS LODGING 260.08

IOWA EVENT CENTER MAR22_SF BUS PARKING AT STATE TOURNEY 40.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY IASBO ACADEMY 250.00

IWCOA IWCOA MEMBERSHIP DUES/PARKING 120.00

J&J MOTORS MAR22_CH VEHICLE REPAIRS 1,622.25

LEARNING A-Z PRES/SPEC ED CURRICULUM 125.00

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO. LIGHT BULBS FOR GYM/WEIGHT ROOM 600.00

Lowe’s Commercial MAR2022 KM LAB SUPPLIES 35.74

Lowe’s Commercial MAR2022 KS SHOP SUPPLIES 213.90

McDonald’s MAR2022 DH COACHES MEALS 14.74

MENARDS MAR22_KL TAG-HISTORY DAY 143.80

MENARDS HEX KEYS 58.28

MENARDS LUMBER – STUDENT PROJECTS 105.55

MUSICAPROP MUSICA PROPRIA MAY CONCERT MUSIC..143.00

NWAEA PROFESSIONAL DEV. 590.00

NWAEA PROFESSIONAL DEV. 55.00

PALMER CANDY CO. MAR22_ELEM PRIZES – OSOB 44.61

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. MAY CONCERT MUSIC 126.99

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. HS VOCAL MUSIC 28.00

PETSMART MAR2022 KM LAB SUPPLIES 26.03

QUILL CORPORATION MAR 2022 OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,238.32

SAM’S CLUB MAR 2022 OFFICE ext day supplies 121.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC ELEM SUPPLIES 73.64

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC ART CLASS 126.69

SCREENCAST-O-MATIC MAR22_PT RENEWAL 48.00

SILVERSTAR CAR WASH MAR22_BT VAN WASH 13.91

Splash-N-Dash VAN WASH.. 12.00

Sunnybrook FUNERAL PLANTS 03/05/2022 150.00

TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS INSTR. SUPPLIES 13.30

WALMART EXT DAY PROGRAM SNACKS 82.69

WALMART MAR22_MT FACS SUPPLIES 135.39

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 385.04

Wheelchair Dynamics MAR22_RW 11-2 REPAIR 140.00

Batch Total: 13,557.09

Batch Description: MAR 2022 LUNCH BMO

AMAZON MAR2022 MAINT KITCHEN SUPPLIES.. 2,234.99

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD 9.40

HOMETOWN PANTRY MAR2022 CG 12.29

Batch Total: 2,256.68

Batch Description: MAR22 BMO PPEL

AMAZON MAR22_OFF EQUIP FOR MULTI PURPOSE ROOM REMODEL 1,053.92

BOMGAARS MAR22_AC EQUIP FOR MULTI PURPOSE ROOM REMODEL 71.64

MENARDS MAR22_AC EQUIP FOR MULTI PURPOSE ROOM REMODEL 120.86

Batch Total: 1,246.42

Report Total: 19,687.22

PREPAID — APPROVED APRIL 22

OPERATING FUND

ACT SCORING FEE 180.00

Anthony’s Express Wash BUS WASH 38.00

CORNBELT CONCRETE HANG BANNERS IN GYM/FIX STAIRS HANDRAIL 650.00

GOODWILL OF GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED TRAINING 396.52

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DRIVER PHYSICALS 210.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRUG/ALCOHOL TESTING SUPPLIES 33.00

NWICDA CHOIR FESTIVAL – MIDDLE SCHOOL 80.00

Ofert, Michael DRIVER PHYSICAL 127.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 138.00

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 BOOK FAIR 2,584.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. DOOR REPAIR 165.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS STUDENT MEALS-REIMBUSE 102.00

Fund Total: 4,703.52

Checking Account Total: 4,703.52

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

BEACON ATHLETICS MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM BATTING CAGE 6,028.00

Fund Total: 6,028.00

Checking Account Total: 6,028.00

ACTIVITY FUND

ANDERSON, LAURIE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BACOME, KATE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BACOME, MARK SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BERKENPAS, COLE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BIEDENFIELD, MIKE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BIELENBERG, SHERRY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BRYCE, RISTY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BRYCE, WENDY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BUROW, DAVID SPEECH JUDGE 50.00

DEKOSTER, ROSALYN SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

DEVOS, JAMES SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

ELLIS, ELIZABETH SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

FRASER, BETH SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

GRANT, JODI SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

GUTE, JAKE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

HAYES, SAMANTHA SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

HELD, SHERRY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

HICKMAN, KING SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

KINNEY, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Knaack, Denise SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

KOENIG, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

KOSTER, CYNTHIA SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

KRUSE, LINDSEY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

LUBBERS, CALEB SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

MAIER, ROXIE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

MARTIN, JACOB SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

MCCORD, DICK SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

MCDONALD, TODD SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

MEISTER, CARLY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

MOREHEAD, MARK SPEECH JUDGE 50.00

NASP, INC. STATE ARCHERY ENTRY FEES 180.00

NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC Charter Bus for Band/Choir Trip Sp 2022 5,679.00

NEARY, JEFF SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

OHRLAND, ERIN SPEECH JUDGE 50.00

OLSEN, SKIP SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

PEDERSON, JACOB SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

PETTY, ELISE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Price, Charlene SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

PRIOR, ANDI SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Prior, Chuck SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

QUADE, KIM SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

RASMUSSEN, VIRGINIA SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

REKOW, LEAH SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

SHEETS, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

SLATER, MARY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

STRATTON, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

STRUCK, ALISANNE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

STUEVEN, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

THOMAS, JIM SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

TIMMERMAN, MASON SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Todd, Chandler SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

ULRICH, TONY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

VISSCHER, JULIE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Fund Total: 11,389.00

Checking Account Total: 11,389.00

PREPAID — APPROVED APRIL 22

NATHAN RYAN 100.00

ZACH RYAN 100.00

Sunnybrook 24.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 224.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 21, 2022