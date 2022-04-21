Ronald “Ronnie” Fox

RONALD W. “RONNIE” FOX, 89, of Quimby, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022 at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City, Iowa with his two sons by his side.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Quimby Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Elliott will officiate. Burial will be in the Quimby Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, April 18th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

Ronnie was born on January 22, 1933 in Willow Township, Cherokee County, Iowa to Harold & Retta (Boscoe) Fox. He graduated from Quimby High School in 1951. Ronnie was married to Mary Ellen Prewitt on December 19, 1964 at Northport, Alabama; together they had two sons, Matt and Tim.

He worked for Simonsen’s for 44 years until 1991 and then he opened and operated Fox Hydraulics starting in 1992.

He was a founding member of the Quimby Baptist Church. In his early days, he was a member of the Road Angels Car Club and later on was part of Campers on a Mission that helped build churches.

Ronnie enjoyed working on cars and spending time at Okoboji.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Ellen Fox on February 9, 2011, a brother and his wife Robert (Joan ) Fox; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don Simmons, George (Betty) Prewitt and Carolyn Prewitt;

Ronnie is survived by his two sons, Matt (Angela) Fox of Windsor, Colorado and Tim Fox of Quimby, Iowa; three grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren, Courtney Fox of Benbrook, Texas, Austin (Shelby) Fox and their children, River and Lana of Springdale, Arkansas, and Josie Fox of Florham Park, New Jersey; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara Ann Simmons of Florence, Alabama, Woodrow (Doris) Prewitt Jr. of Decatur, Alabama, and Bill Prewitt of Kingsport, Tennessee; also several nieces and nephews.