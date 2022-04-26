Carla Handke

Carla J. Handke, age 73, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy L. Schon will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Mount St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service following at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa.

Carla Jean Handke beloved mother of Marvin, Paul “Wally” and Craig Handke, was welcomed into her eternal home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. Born on August 3, 1948, in Anthon, Iowa, Carla was the daughter of Marvin P.H. and Evelyn M. (White) Umbach.

A lifelong resident of Anthon, she grew up and attended the local Catholic school. Carla was united in marriage to Leonard “Butch” Handke and to this union three sons were born: Marvin, Paul “Wally” and Craig. The couple later parted ways but would remain friends.

Throughout her life, Carla worked outside of the home as a CNA at the Correctionville Nursing Home, as a clerk at the Correctionville, Iowa, and Anthon convenience stations, and tending bar at the Anthon Golf Course. She was a faithful member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon and with a heart of gold, she always thought of others.

Whether it was a handwritten card or a helping hand, her thoughtfulness will be greatly missed by all those she has blessed over the years.

She will be fondly remembered for her witty sense of humor “It is what it is boys!” her happy hours, a gracious hostess of the holiday seasons especially Christmas, which was her favorite. Carla treasured being a mother and grandmother.

She always enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s activities, bowling, lending her yard yearly during the Anthon Kids Day Parade, and donating her time for the Wild Angels cancer fundraiser and golf tournament.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Marvin (Gina) Handke of Correctionville, IA, Paul “Wally” (Kim) Handke of Anthon, IA, and Craig (Lori) Handke of Anthon, IA; grandchildren: Kolby (Caitlyn) Handke, Brooke Handke, Cy Handke, and Collyn Zang all of Anthon, IA; brother Ed (Christina) Umbach of California; sisters: Janice (Gary) Adkins of Oto, IA, Marilyn (Steve) Horton of Sioux City, IA, Shelia (Paul) Lansink of Anthon, IA, and Becky (Todd) Verschoor of Anthon, IA; dear friend Wayne Fundermann of Anthon, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was welcomed home by her parents, Marvin and Evelyn Umbach; brother Tom (Janice) Umbach; and sister Diane Fundermann.