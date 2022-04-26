Donald Dalton

Donald Wayne Dalton, 60, of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Beaver Valley Hospital in Beaver, Utah, with his son, Jesse by his side.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made to the family to be donated at a later date.

Don was born on December 10, 1961 in LeMars, Iowa to Edward and Collene (Bride) Dalton. He was raised in the Kingsley-Pierson area. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley, where he attended catholic school until it closed, sending him to public school. He was married on August 2, 1986 to Teresa (Letsche) Stoltenburg.

They made their life in Cherokee and he was proud to be an instant father to her children; Jennifer and Chris. He never allowed the word “step” to be used. In 1990, Don and Teresa welcomed their first child together, Jesse James.

Donnie was headstrong even at a young age. He didn’t graduate the 8th grade, but it never discouraged him from being determined to be the best at everything he tried. Through his determination and hard work,

Donnie held many jobs in his life that helped shape him into being a literal, “Jack of All Trades”. From helping his grandfather with building and housing construction, a car mechanic at Quinn’s, diesel mechanic for Graybill Repair, installer for Guaranteed Gutters, sanitation with DCI at Jesse’s Fine Meats, wiring and maintenance for Freezin of Iowa, or a crane operator and many other projects he did while working for Grundman-Hicks, he achieved his vast knowledge that will be greatly missed. There was nothing that he could not do.

Donnie loved the Denver Broncos, dirt track racing and NASCAR, always rooting for his other love of Ford. He loved boating and camping at the Rendezvous and was a long-time member and President of the Little Sioux Wildlife Association. He was a great cook and enjoyed hosting parties, where he could visit with family and friends.

“Fat Tony” loved meeting new people. He made beautiful DIY projects, especially ones he could frackle.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Teresa; father Eddie; grandparents, Carl and Ruth Dalton and Shorty and Rose Bride; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carl and Delores Letsche; two brothers, Michael and Dale; two sisters Jacklyn and Denice; sister-in-law Pat Letsche; two brothers-in-law, Jack Clarkson and Tyson Stevenson; and a nephew Dustin Dalton.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jesse of Cherokee, Jennifer (Don) of Algona, and Chris of Wannaska, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Cody Carlson of Algona, Austin (Ashly) Bainbridge of Ihlen, Minnesota, Alyssa Bainbridge of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marc Stoltenberg of Wannaska, Minnesota and Sydney (Logan) Lammars of Millville, Minnesota; three great-grandchildren, Gage, Braxton, and Bristol; his mother Collene; two brothers, Doug (Tammy) Dalton of Cherokee, and Danny (Michelle) Dalton of Aurelia; one sister Debie Stevenson of Quimby; three brothers-in-law, Arnie (Pat) Letsche of Texas, Jerry (Char) Letsche of Marcus, and Charlie (Jackie) Letsche of Cherokee; one sister-in-law, Fern Clarkson of Marcus; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.