Kevin Palmer

Kevin Gene Palmer, age 61, of Smithland, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Little Sioux Township Cemetery of Smithland, Iowa. Pastor Roy Struble officiated. The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Kevin Gene Palmer, the son of Paul J. and Marilyn M. (Kirkpatrick) Palmer, was born on May 17, 1960, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Kevin grew up in the Smithland, Iowa area and graduated from Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa, with the class of 1978. He then attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, earning his two-year degree in carpentry. During this time Kevin also joined the Iowa Army National Guard.

In 1983 Kevin married Sherry Lynn Schloesser and the couple lived in the Denison, Iowa area, where they raised their four children: Derek, Ashley, Hayley, and Mariya. The couple later divorced.

Kevin then moved to Schleswig, Iowa and married Kelly Jo Case. He helped raise Jesse, Judy, Purity, and the couple’s son, Mikey.

While living in Crawford County, Kevin was employed for 17 years at Farmland Foods. After moving to Sioux City in 2000 he worked at Tyson Foods until retiring in 2018. Kevin moved to Smithland to enjoy his retirement fishing, using his carpentry skills, and watching his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. One of his favorite memories was getting to see the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

Kevin dearly loved his grandkids and his dog, Angel.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother Marilyn Palmer of Smithland, IA; children Derek (Angie) Schloesser of Omaha, NE; Ashley (Eric) Mumm of Milford, IA; Hayley Palmer of Lake Park, IA; Mariya Palmer (Tyler Fehr) of Milford, IA; Mikey Palmer of Moville, IA and Judy Ericsson of Moville, IA; siblings Jeffrey Palmer of Spencer, NE; Curt (Vicki) Palmer of Whiting, IA; Kris (Fred) Barge of Whiting, IA; James Palmer, Smithland, IA; Carla Palmer of Schleswig, IA and Deb (Brent) Kroll of Schleswig, IA; uncle Terry Kirkpatrick of Mineral Wells, TX; 14 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Palmer; brothers John “Chewy” Palmer and Bryan “Pee Wee” Palmer; grandparents; nephews Robert Palmer, Donald Palmer and Cory Theeler; as well as extended family.