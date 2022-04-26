Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — April 13, 2022

Lawton City Council Meeting

April 13, 2022 — 5:30pm

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on April 13, 2022 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pro-tem Pat Saunders called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Otto, Roth, and Saunders. Mayor Pedersen and Councilman Nelsen were absent. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Mike and Carly Brown, Brad March, Becca Socknat, and WCSO Sgt. Rose.

Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted.

Public Forum: Becca Socknat from the Woodbury County Emergency Management team addressed the council. She explained the AlertIowa system and other emergency services her team handles.

Sheriff Report: WCSO Sgt Rose gave the March report, including 5 calls for service and directed patrols totaling 34 hours and 24 minutes. Additionally, deputies spent 8.25 hours doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson school district.

Fire: February report contained 8 calls for service and training in wildland fire safety. March report contained 8 calls for service and fire fighter attendance at fire school.

Clerk: clerk reported RFPs will be sent out for annual audit exam procedures, ARPA reporting is due April 30th, fire department received a $250 donation and purchased a new truck with proceeds from the sale of the previous truck and the association, received the second pay request from H&R for $4275, next progress meeting will be April 27 at 1:30 on site, two building permits were submitted: Hunwardsen for an addition at 98 W Creek Lane and Rent Properties for a dwelling at 116 Linden, will also be submitting a building permit to the county for the new city building, clerk will be attending the IMFOA spring conference on April 21 and 22 so the office will be closed, received the water CCR and will be distributing as required, and part 3 of the MLA will be April 21 and 23 if council is interested in attending.

Mayor: Clerk reported Mayor had taken a ride around town with a resident to see some potential issues the resident has noticed. Mayor will be looking into the items a little bit more before bringing them to the council.

Public Works: director reported parks have been cleaned up and playground equipment has been power-washed, a water pump was fabricated to aid in park maintenance, fabricated a mower bagger to use in parks, hydrants were flushed; everything looked great, no news yet from Franks Asphalt regarding timing of Main St project, and soil looks great at new building site after CTS has done their testing to confirm.

Attorney: Metcalf suggests pursuing bond counsel for a commercial loan in the event the city needs it for the new building loan. Metcalf will bring proceedings to next month’s meeting.

Consent agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the minutes from the March 9, 2022 regular city council meeting. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve April disbursements, March claims for payment and financial reports. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motions carried with all voting aye.

Ballfield groundwork: Brad March discussed wanting to redo field 3 at the ball fields to allow for more practices and tournaments. Quote for ball diamond agg rock needed is $3,657.50 and dirt work can be done in house. Ball program and school will be facilitating a cleanup day for the initial cleanup for the season. After discussion, motion by Heiss, second by Roth to approve the purchase of aglime for the fields. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Builders Risk: Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the builders risk insurance coverage and forego the flood and earthquake coverage with ICAP. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Special Event Permit: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the special event permit for the LB FAMILY Group 5k Smile Color Run on April 30th. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Rental agreement: discussion on surrounding area policies and prices, alcohol services or partnering with the Lawton Exchange for bar services in the new building, price rates based on size and type of event, and direct clerk to draw up a first draft of an agreement for the May meeting.

Current CH/FC building: discussion on possibilities to sell, sell with stipulations or not, keep as city property, keep and lease. Discussions will continue.

Spring Clean Up: discussion to keep same as last year with roll-offs through town at the same time as the city-wide rummage sales. Clerk will contact Gill Hauling to arrange details.

Garbage contract: after discussion motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve a one year same terms and pricing contract with Gill Hauling for garbage and recycling services for the city of Lawton.

RESOLUTION 2022-10 RESOLUTION APPROVING THE DESIGNATION OF THE ARPA FUNDS FOR THE CITY OF LAWTON

Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the designation of ARPA Funds as Standard Revenue Loss as recommended by the US Federal Government. Clerk to report the funds as required. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Diseased trees: resident had reported a diseased tree in the city right-of-way. After discussion council directed city staff to have a specialist come and inspect the trees to determine the status of the tree.

Building permit: Metcalf discussed the need to have 8ft minimum between structures and advises council to have requestor file an agreement with the adjacent property owner to prevent future public safety issues. Council agrees and asks requestor to provide an agreement prior to approval.

With no further business, motion by Heiss, second by Otto to adjourn the meeting at 6:28pm.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues March 2022

BADGER METER ANNUAL LISC/MONTHLY READ FEES $900.00

BOMGAARS TOOLS/BITS $447.70

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $40.58

CLARK HUMMEL REIMBURSE-MENARDS-OIL DRY $25.64

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTR CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $2,875.96

FELD FIRE BUNKER GEAR $14,914.00

GILL HAULING, INC. FEBRUARY GARBAGE $6,158.33

HAKA PW FUEL $372.78

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. FY20&21 PROGRESS BILLING $3,862.53

IOWA DEPT OF REV – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,456.00

ICAP Property/Liability Insurance $25,918.00

IMFOA IMFOA Spring Conference $126.50

INLAND TRUCK Dumptruck Rod/UBolt/Nut $214.32

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,887.23

JAY-LAN LAWN CARE SERVICE PARKS LAWN SERVICES $1,190.40

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER WATER $15.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY PAINT & PARTS DUMP TRUCK.. $216.23

METERING & TECHNOLOGY CIRCUIT BOARD FOR LSL METER $961.95

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY Utilities $3,655.22

MIDCOUNTRY MACHINERY PAYLOADER CYLINDER FIX $620.74

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES DUMP TRUCK PARTS $1,287.08

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE DUMP TRUCK BULBS $128.44

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC HAUL TREE PILE $3,800.00

SANITATION PRODUCTS INC. SWEEPER PARTS $1,752.04

SBW INC. DBA ACE ENGINE MOWER TIRES/MAINT $644.66

THE RECORD FEBRUARY PUBLISHING $408.35

TREASURER ST IA February WET payment $668.61

US POSTMASTER Stamps $64.00

WELLMARK Health Insurance $1,686.59

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone & Internet $476.76

WIGMAN COMPANY WATER TOWER PUMP $1,462.52

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTIONS COSTS $454.13

Total claims by fund: General $39,232.03, Fire $24,673.57, Road Use Tax $4,992.62, American Rescue $28, Water $10,125.48, Sewer $1,231.35. Total Revenue by fund: General $113,090.74, Fire $26,659.36, Road Use Tax $5,889.30, LOST $20,805.91, Bike/Hike Trail $12,251.73, Water $12,312.54, Sewer $11,779.65

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 28, 2022