Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — April 11, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 11th, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

Present: Streck, Kennedy, and Hamann

Absent: Wimmer and Schram

Others: 4 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

Vice President Streck called the meeting and budget hearing to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

A. BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 2023 – Klingensmith discussed the proposed budget, and her and Mr. Thelander answered questions from patrons. Streck adjourned the hearing at 7:20 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Dave Jensen asked for clarification on bus issues from last month and also asked how the district plans to handle the rising fuel costs. Crista Else, representing the MVAOEA, discussed teacher appreciation week and how May 3rd is a Day of Solidarity. She asked the board how they could show support and appreciation to all staff on this day.

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

General $185,181.91; Management $4,798.27; PPEL $8,635.84; Activity $59,409.50; Hot Lunch $47,350.11; Infrastructure $56,190.95; Extra & Hourly Pay $157,581.37.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – The board moved this to the end of the meeting after exempt session. After coming out of exempt session Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the hiring of Maddie Vermeys (Asst MS Volleyball coach); Jody Walsh and Brian Smeltzer (Driver’s Ed Teachers); Bill Collins (HS Math teacher) and Samantha Porter (Mapleton elementary teacher), and the resignations from Tammy Flanigan (Asst. Girls’ basketball coach); Maureen Gill (Drill Team coach); Caleb Christensen (MS teacher); and Jessica Christensen (HS math teacher).

3 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 22-23 – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 22-23 summer coaches as presented. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 22-23 – tabled until May when entire board is present.

D. Athletic/Activity Handbook – tabled until May when entire board is present.

E. Western Iowa Tech Concurrent Enrollment Contracts for 2022-2023 – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the concurrent enrollment contract with WIT for the 22-23 school year. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Resolution for Retention Incentive – Tabled until May when entire board is present.

G. Vehicle Purchase – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the purchase of a Chevy Equinox from Mac’s Cheverolet. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Approval of FY 2023 Budget – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the proposed FY23 budget. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2022-2023

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

B. Non-certified and administrative contracts

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 9th, 2022, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – Streck adjourned the meeting at 7:48 and the board continued in exempt session until 8:40 when they reopened the meeting to vote on Action Item A.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 28, 2022