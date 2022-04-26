Moville City Council Minutes — April 6, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, John Parks, Joel Robinson and Bret Hayworth are present. Paul Malm joins via Zoom. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for March, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews a fence permit application from Austin Taylor for 109 Terrtam Street. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews fence permit application from Shawna Fedderson for 212 S. Pearl. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

During Open Forum, Candidate for Iowa House District 13 Ken Carlson introduced himself and invited council to visit his Facebook page to learn more about his campaign. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Adam and Ken Carlson, Jerry Sailer, Chris Howrey, Edgar Rodriguez and Joe Barnes.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Adam Carlson with Stratos Development Group gave an update on the West Hill housing development. Mike Weaver met with their engineers last week to iron out some final details of infrastructure design, and the Preliminary Plat is almost ready to be submitted.

The proposed lots will match up with existing 4th Street lots. Carlson is working on covenants and will send for review when they are completed. Carlson asks council if they are receptive to an 80/20 infrastructure cost-split similar to the Development Agreement with WiaTel during development of the Ridge. Council is open to considering the plan and asks for further details.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update and let the council know he plans to hire two new reserve officers, Josh Taylor and Kayla Willis. Conolly motions to approve these hires, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council discusses funds for continuing education for Rodriguez to pursue his Master’s degree.

Attorney Thompson has prepared a draft contract for council review. Parks motions to approve the contract, seconded by Hayworth. Robinson would like to see employment dates and tuition amounts added to the contract before it is approved. No vote-motion fails. Rodriguez will fill out further details of the contract and bring back to council for review.

Rodriguez reviews equipment needed for new police vehicle and pros and cons of moving existing equipment from the truck to the new vehicle. He asks permission to order new camera system for new vehicle at $3509.93. Conolly motions to approve this purchase, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2020-17 setting a Public hearing to April 20, 2022 on the authorization of a lease-purchase agreement for a mini-excavator. Malm motions to approve this date and set the hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 6:55 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

