Probate — Lucille Buettner

Public Notice

IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE M. BUETTNER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056522

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LUCILLE M. BUETTNER, Deceased, who died on or about April 1, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on April 20, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Lucille M. Buettner, deceased, bearing date of November 5, 2002*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Deanna M. Braun and Karen K. Peters were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 20, 2022

Deanna M. Braun

Executor of the Estate

23 Lakeview Lane

Salix, Iowa 51052

Karen K. Peters

Executor of the Estate

211 Hackberry St.

Correctionville, Iowa 51016

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Executor

PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

May 5, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 28, 2022

and Thursday, May 5, 2022