Public Notice — LBR LLC vs. Lisa Tincher
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
Plaintiff(s) LBR LLC
1501 Zenith Dr., Sioux City, IA 51103
vs. Defendant(s)
Lisa Tincher
Trails End Mobile Home Lot #13, Moville, IA 51039 (Address)
Original Notice and Petition for Disposition of Abandoned Property (Iowa Code chapter 555B)
(Mobile Home and Personal Property in the Vicinity)
Small Claim No. SCCV202487
If you need assistance to participate In court due to a disability, call the disability coordinator (information at https://www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/ada/). Persons who are hearing or speech impaired may call Relay Iowa TTY (1-800-735-2942). Disability coordinators cannot provide legal advice.
To Defendant(s):
1. Plaintiff(s) demand(s) a judgment of abandonment for (state the exact nature of abandoned property): Trails End Mobile Home Lot #13 Moville, Iowa, Title #97AB91118, because (state basis of demand): Failure to pay rent, abandonment.
2. In support of this demand Plaintiff(s) state(s):
• Plaintiff(s) have not requested notice by the sheriff as provided for in Iowa Code section 555B.2;
• The property is located in the above county; and
• There is no lien against the property other than a tax lien pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 435.
3. Hearing is set for the date, time, and court location listed on the last page of this Original Notice and Petition. The court will electronically record the hearing. Any party desiring that a certified court reporter report the hearing must arrange and pay for the costs of reporting. Failure to appear at the hearing may result in judgment entered against you for statutory damages, interest, and court costs, and the property will be disposed of as abandoned property.
Note: Service must be made on the owner of the property at least 10 days before the hearing and the hearing must be set within 14 days of filing the Petition.
/s/ Jay Phipps, #AT0008864
Filing Plaintiff or Attorney
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street, Moville, Iowa 51039
712-873-3210
jayphipps@netins.net
Iowa Judicial Branch
Case No. SCCV202487
County Woodbury
Case Title LBR, LLC V. LISA TINCHER
You must file your Appearance and Answer on the Iowa Judicial Branch eFile System, unless the attached Petition and Original Notice contains a hearing date for your appearance, or unless the court has excused you from filing electronically (see Iowa Court Rule 16.302).
Register for the eFile System at www.iowacourts.state.ia.us/Efile to file and View documents in your case and to receive notices from the court.
For general rules and information on electronic filing, refer to the Iowa Rules of Electronic Procedure in chapter 16 of the Iowa Court Rules at www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CourtRulesChapter/16.pdf.
Court filings are public documents and may contain personal information that should always be kept confidential. For the rules on protecting personal information, refer to Division VI of chapter 16 of the Iowa Court Rules and to the Iowa Judicial Branch website at www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/representing-yourself/protect-personal-information/.
Scheduled Hearing:
FORCIBLE ENTRY
05/11/2022 11:00:00 AM
Duration – 15 minutes
Law Enforcement Center, 407 7th St, Sioux City, IA
If you need assistance to participate in court due to a disability, call the disability access coordinator at (712) 279-6035. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired may call Relay Iowa TTY (1-800-735-2942). For more information, see www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/ada/.
Disability access coordinators cannot provide legal advice.
Date Issued 04/19/2022
03:01:48 PM
District Clerk of Court or Clerk’s Designee of Woodbury County
/s/ Denise Burkhart
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 28, 2022