Public Notice — LBR LLC vs. Lisa Tincher

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

Plaintiff(s) LBR LLC

1501 Zenith Dr., Sioux City, IA 51103

vs. Defendant(s)

Lisa Tincher

Trails End Mobile Home Lot #13, Moville, IA 51039 (Address)

Original Notice and Petition for Disposition of Abandoned Property (Iowa Code chapter 555B)

(Mobile Home and Personal Property in the Vicinity)

Small Claim No. SCCV202487

To Defendant(s):

1. Plaintiff(s) demand(s) a judgment of abandonment for (state the exact nature of abandoned property): Trails End Mobile Home Lot #13 Moville, Iowa, Title #97AB91118, because (state basis of demand): Failure to pay rent, abandonment.

2. In support of this demand Plaintiff(s) state(s):

• Plaintiff(s) have not requested notice by the sheriff as provided for in Iowa Code section 555B.2;

• The property is located in the above county; and

• There is no lien against the property other than a tax lien pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 435.

3. Hearing is set for the date, time, and court location listed on the last page of this Original Notice and Petition. The court will electronically record the hearing. Any party desiring that a certified court reporter report the hearing must arrange and pay for the costs of reporting. Failure to appear at the hearing may result in judgment entered against you for statutory damages, interest, and court costs, and the property will be disposed of as abandoned property.

Note: Service must be made on the owner of the property at least 10 days before the hearing and the hearing must be set within 14 days of filing the Petition.

/s/ Jay Phipps, #AT0008864

Filing Plaintiff or Attorney

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main Street, Moville, Iowa 51039

712-873-3210

jayphipps@netins.net

Iowa Judicial Branch

Case No. SCCV202487

County Woodbury

Case Title LBR, LLC V. LISA TINCHER

Scheduled Hearing:

FORCIBLE ENTRY

05/11/2022 11:00:00 AM

Duration – 15 minutes

Law Enforcement Center, 407 7th St, Sioux City, IA

Date Issued 04/19/2022

03:01:48 PM

District Clerk of Court or Clerk’s Designee of Woodbury County

/s/ Denise Burkhart

