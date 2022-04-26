Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 5, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 04/05/2022 – 04/05/2022

Agriland FS Inc. 98943 Void Check -345.50

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Lights & switches-Kubo.. 247.56

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030480 2,000.00

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Bomgaars 27646 Maintenance; Buildings 131.07

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Gloves 3,334.80

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Employee Mileage Jury 6.43

Brown, Wade 99063 Liberty Township/Trust 275.00

Burke Engineering 36400 9103 – Ceiling tile 109.92

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9103 – Custom linkage 989.00

Century Business Pr 45076 Maintenance Contracts 123.01

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 373.57

CHN Garbage Service Garbage service-MR22/L 247.32

Climate Solutions 104922 Furnace – Moville shop 140.35

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 565.62

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Conney Safety Products 102505 Safety 421.80

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Filters #501 292.73

Correctionville City Water 16.10

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 927.17

DGR Engineering 104049 Engineering Service 16,900.69

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Office Chair 404.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee – Mo 61.86

Emergency Medical Paramedic-Medical Supp 590.39

Ergodirect Inc. 104379 Co. Attorney Sit/Stand 334.50

Fast Measure Parts #112 56.50

Fedex 81003 Postage 27.89

Forestry Suppliers 84971 Fire pump replacement 71.40

Fox Hydraulics 103492 Parts #322 170.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contra 25.00

Gray***, Michael A 605 Clothing Allowance 144.44

Grell***, James 102847 Clothing Allowance 160.45

Healy Welding 101752 Parts & Labor 610.00

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Service 23,876.35

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 9102 – Oven parts 108.78

Holiday Inn (DM-Fle 298000 Lodging for Kusler 461.44

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – Plumbing supplies 208.31

Hunt, Rebecca 500793 Garretson Drainage Dis 100.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #201 180.02

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 1,098.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 6,607.94

Interstate Battery 133771

Batteries 43.80

Intoximeters Inc. 150081 PBT Supplies 499.50

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 WOODBCB/Evaluation 200.00

Iowa Prison Ind 160784 Supplies 1,000.00

ISACA ISACA Dues 225.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #932 85.64

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 174.80

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Kevin O’Dell Electric 104990 Repairs to driveway 3,891.96

Lamoureux Jr.***, M 500820 Meal Reimb Honor Guard 23.63

Lee, Adam 102520 Liberty Township/Trust 225.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Motor Vehicle Maintena 314.35

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 3,153.57

Marx Truck Trailer 100380 Solenoid 34.23

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Paramedic-Medical Supp.. 87.56

Menards 199721 Machinery & Equipment 160.11

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – 4953163009 MR22.. 13,808.37

Mid Country Machine 102695 Filters #910 630.26

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #205 13.68

Mikes Repair 161687 Animal Control-Maintenance 18.00

Motor Parts Central 166397 Vehicle Supplies 9.99

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #417 484.47

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 269.50

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Rebate for 2nd half 34,726.00

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 66.99

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,610.45

Parker, Barbara 99064 Liberty Township/Trust 275.00

Patrol PC 105567 Computers for Patrol V 3,827.73

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Postmaster (Sioux City) 190600 Business Reply Permit..1,065.00

Productivity Plus 104845 Vetter Equip/Chainsaw 58.82

Ricoh USA, Inc 105143 Customer # 29944319 625.05

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Shop supplies/DPNC 42.68

Rueter & Zenor Co 105806 Oil #524 224.10

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Oil and air filters 325.12

Sams Club (A-GA) Food 189.51

Sapp Bros Petroleum 0002-41-1200-000-25000 960.72

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Hydraulic fluid-Bucket 141.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Security National Bank Registration & DNR Fee 3,230.56

Service Construction 100829 Parking Lot – Moville 432.00

Sherwin Williams 210963 9103 – Paint supplies 1,540.01

Sioux City Fire Res 105704 ME Transport 9,100.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 156,696.93

Sioux Muffler Inc 214641 Parts AMZ 108.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9101 – Knob lock 95.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Hydraulic hose 197.44

Standard Insurance 500112 April 2022 Insurance 11,156.31

Staples Advantage 105681 Office supplies 95.72

Starcomm 67912 Tax allocation 18,328.41

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #405 19.60

Stryker EMS Equipment EMS Grant-Region 3 Med 903.58

Summit Food Service 500010 weekly meals 1,940.40

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 2,770.00

Truax Co (New Hope- 1335) Clevis hitch for truax 85.56

VSP Vision Service 104078 April Vision Insurance 1,444.92

Waite, Ryan 104912 Liberty Township Meeting 275.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 133,545.15

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service.. 87.36

Williges LLC 102485 Semi-Annual Parking 4,000.00

Woodbury County Emerg 104689 Tax Allocation 22,725.11

Xcessories Squared 104652 Signs 810.00

Grand Total: 688,860.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 28, 2022