Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 12, 2022

APRIL 12, 2022

FIFTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the agenda for April 12, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 5, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $406,351.45. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly report for January 1, 2022 thru March 31, 2022. Copy filed.

To appoint John W. Carroll to the vacant Little Sioux Township trustee position ending 2022.

To approve the separation of Jordan Maxon, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-01-22. Resignation.; the separation of Ian Pinkelman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-05-22. Separation.; the transfer of Marie Thomas, Assistant Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 04-18-22, $72,347.78/year, 37%=$9.54/hour. Position Transfer form Court Security Officer to Juvenile Detention Assistant Director., and the appointment of Timothy Jordan, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 04-22-22, $20.38/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 3-02-22. Entry Level Salary: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (3) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $21.02/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #884706403001 in the amount of $989.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #894716326021 in the amount of $1,192.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #894735457014 in the amount of $862.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #864629178001 in the amount of $412.00. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for Weed Destruction Order for 2022. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,414

WEED DESTRUCTION ORDER

WHEREAS, it is the responsibility of each of Iowa County’s Board of Supervisors to enforce the provisions of Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended with regard to the destruction of weeds, and

WHEREAS, under Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended each county Board of Supervisors must prescribe and order a program of weed destruction to be followed by landowners, tenants, and other persons in possession or control of land, and

WHEREAS, it has been determined by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that a program of weed destruction for the year 2022 is necessary,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa that each landowner, tenant or other person in possession or control of private land shall on or before the dates stated below, destroy the below-listed noxious weeds on their land by spraying them with a suitable herbicide in a strength sufficient to kill such weeds.

1. May 2, 2022 – for Palmer amaranth annual.

2. May 9, 2022 – for musk, thistle, sow thistle, bull thistle, leafy spurge, perennial pepper grass, sour dock perennial, smooth dock perennial, and sheep sorrel perennial.

3. June 1, 2022 – for Canada thistle, Russian knapweed, buckhorn perennial, wild mustard annual, horse nettle, and teasel biennial.

4. June 6, 2022 – for field bindweed, wild carrot biennial, and quack grass.

5. June 13, 2022 – for butterprint annual, puncture vine annual, and cocklebur annual.

6. July 1, 2022 – for wild sunflower annual and poison hemlock.

7. October 3, 2022 – all thistles in the rosette stage.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that any person using county road Right-of-Way for haying or grazing are responsible for following the labeled restrictions listed on the following products used by Woodbury County Weed Commissioner: Grazon P&D, Streamline, Perspective, Method 240SL, and MSN 60.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that all weeds on county trunk and local roads and between the fence lines of such roads, whether they be noxious weeds or other weeds, shall be eradicated or otherwise destroyed, to prevent seed production, by the owner of the land adjoining the road on or before June 10, 2022.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that weeds that are not destroyed in compliance with the above order may be destroyed by the Weed Commissioner, and the costs of destruction by the Weed Commissioner, including the cost of serving notice, plus a penalty of twenty-five percent of total costs shall be assessed against the property upon which the weeds were destroyed, in the case of private lands, or against the adjoining land, in the case of weeds on county roads. Landowners are to contact Weed Commissioner and notify him if there are areas that should not be sprayed with herbicides.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of April, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to defer approval of location/space for senior & traveling judge’s office. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 19, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 28, 2022