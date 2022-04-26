Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 5, 2022

APRIL 5, 2022

FOURTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for April 5, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 29, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $547,528.73. Copy filed.

To approve the end of probation of Robert Riedemann, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 04-18-22, $25.61/hour, 3%=$.76/hour. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, End of Probation Salary Increase.; and the separation of John Forch, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-30-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for a District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $68,573.62 – $73,301.34/year. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for City of Sioux City. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the plans for project #L-B(M299)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the FY23 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Budget. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the FY23 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Five Year Construction Program. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the ordinance to amend Section 5.03: Floodplain Management Ordinance in the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the third reading of ordinance to amend Section 5.03: Floodplain Management Ordinance in the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve Ordinance #62 to amend Section 5.03: Floodplain Management Ordinance in the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve funding in the amount of $55,000.00 for Court Administration remodel, window blinds in Judge Hoffmeyer’s office, & Court Reporter’s office. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to defer action to approve location/space for Senior & Traveling Judges offices. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Bill Burrows, Sioux City, addressed the Board with questions about the sale of the county farm.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 12, 2022. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 28, 2022