Marvalene R. Frafjord, age 69, of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Deacon Tom Geffre officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 9:30 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.