Page 11 — River Valley Serves Others with Project Jack By Editor | May 1, 2022 | 0 River Valley 4th and 5th graders recently put together Easter backsets for the Crittenton Center as part of “Project Jack.” Full story on page 11 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 9 — Donna Young Wins Firebrand Book Awards May 1, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Lemon Cheesecake May 1, 2022 | No Comments »