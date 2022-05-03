Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — April 20, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and Tom Conolly are present. John Parks is absent. Paul Malm was attempting but unable to connect via Zoom. Conolly motions to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson states that the minutes from the April 6th meeting have omitted Scoop Latimer. Robinson motions to approve the minutes from that meeting with the aforementioned correction, seconded by Connolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motioned to approve the March Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the building permit application from Bret Hayworth of 22 S. 4th Street to build a deck.

Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews a fence permit application from Bob and Jill Brown of 605 North 4th Street. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Blake Stubbs and Amanda Goodenow. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He reviewed documents discussed at the last meeting and had mistakenly reported the cost of computers for the new vehicle at $3509 instead of $5080. Council approved the incorrect amount and Rodriguez asks for council input on the amended purchase price. Robinson motions to approve the purchase at $5080, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Rodriguez is getting bids for sale of the recently replaced Police vehicle, no action at this time. Council discussed repayment contract for Rodriguez Master’s Degree Continuing Education program. The contract will include the March 14, 2022 date that Rodriguez began the education and the total tuition amount of $8765 which includes $1352.50 that Rodriguez already paid. Hayworth motions to approve this contract, seconded by Conolly. Robinson request roll call vote; Hayworth – aye, Conolly – aye, Robinson – nay. Motion carries.

Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update. He updated the council regarding storm sewer structure replacement at Sunset/Terra Tam. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing to June 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm for approval of plans, specifications, and form of contract; also bid letting for this project will be set to 10:00 am on May 26, 2022 seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Weaver outlined the proposed project to overlay the section of South 2nd Street. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing to June 1, 2022 at 5:30 for approval of plans, specifications, and form of contract; also bid letting for this project will be set to 10:30 am on May 26, 2022 seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

No action on preliminary engineering report for water supply, treatment, storage and distribution proposal until the water module project is updated.

At around 6:24 pm, Hayworth motions to open Public Hearing on the authorization of a lease-purchase agreement for a mini-excavator, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No written or verbal comments were brought forward before the meeting.

During the public hearing, council considers options and terms for the lease including interest rates. At around 6:25 pm Robinson motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council decides not to move forward with leasing of the mini-excavator, but instead to purchase outright and avoid interest charges. Robinson motions to adopt Resolution 2022-18 to purchase the mini-excavator outright for the purchase price of $64,776.76, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

No action on Resolution 2022-19 as the council chose not to move forward with the lease agreement.

Weaver presents a proposal for sonar 3-D imaging of the solids in the waste water lagoons from vendor WTR Solutions, LLC. Conolly motions to accept this proposal, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews and considers the proposal from Elevate Roofing to reroof the City Hall shop roof. Hayworth motions to accept alternate 1 proposal for $34,000, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson has been talking to the engineers at DGR regarding the West Hill Development. They are working to finish the specs and will let us know what that is finalized.

Weaver gave an update on the South 2nd Street and Sewer project. Council reviewed the 2022 Mosquito Control contract. Robinson approves acceptance of the contract, with the addition of the year 2022 after the date September 1, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:14 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES FOR APRIL

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 716,168.23

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 10,535.79

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 46,084.44

LOCAL BENEFITS SALES TAX TOTAL 37,616.86

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 42,298.94

WATER TOTAL 21,441.28

SEWER TOTAL 21,573.75

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,489.38

TOTAL OF ALL REVENUE 897,208.67

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 3/17/2022- 4/20/2022

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 6,285.03

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 636.00

BAD CHECKS ACH BANK PAY RETURNED-OLSON 130.13

BADGER METER WATER METER MONTHLY SOFTWARE 83.50

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BATTERIES PLUS BATTERIES 21.90

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 239.00

COLLECTION SERVICE CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 1,257.21

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,286.16

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP WW CHEMICALS 3,697.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ECHO GROUP SUPPLIES 35.55

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT 4,091.40

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 300.77

FRANK DUNN CO. ROAD PATCH 899.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,151.36

GRAINGER SUPPLIES 30.50

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 149.55

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 264.08

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING SERVICES 12,966.25

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 57,942.00

IMFOA CONFERENCE 125.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY TRAINING RESERVE WILLIS 250.00

IOWA PUMP WORKS POOL PUMP 6,474.76

IPERS IPERS 4,924.57

IRS FED/FICA TAX 10,469.13

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 424.28

JODI PETERSON mileage 70.78

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL JOURNAL SUBSCRIPT 16.99

LEXIPOL LAW ENFORCEMENT POLICY 371.52

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,436.78

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,889.21

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C. FD EQUIP MAINT 730.39

MIRACLE RECREATION EQUIP CO MEM PARK PLAYGROUND EQUIP 3,549.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 7.05

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 89.56

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 220.43

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,198.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 214.18

REHAB SERVICES INC. WW MANHOLES RESURFACING 4,420.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES FIRE STATION 855.44

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 69.47

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,194.00

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 2,400.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE 830.17

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE PLUS 1 YEAR SSL CERT 415.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,061.28

WEX BANK FUEL 1,241.65

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 880.86

WOODHOUSE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE PD 71.37

==============

Accounts Payable Total..151,297.40

Invoices: Paid 88,719.02

Invoices: Scheduled 62,578.38

Payroll Checks 32,792.70

==============

Report Total 184,090.10

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 3/17/2022-4/20/2022

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 141,652.77

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,961.19

200 DEBT SERVICE 0

600 WATER 13,513.30

610 SEWER 22,962.84

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 184,090.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022