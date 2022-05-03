Pierson City Council Minutes — April 27, 2022

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, McQueen, and Saxen. Guests in attendance: Dave Christensen.

Motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen to approve a building permit for a fence at 323 Front Street. Roll Call Vote: Saxen, McQueen, Sistrunk aye Krier abstained, motion carried.

Council reviewed the abatement letters that were in the process of being sent. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen to approve all letters, all voted aye; motion carried.

Council reviewed a zoning ordinance with consideration of future passing. 4th Street project was tabled until a recommendation from the engineer is received. Motion by Krier to adjourn the meeting, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022