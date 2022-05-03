Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — April 19, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 19, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on April 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 4/19/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 4/12/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the claims issued 4/19/22 and payroll issued 4/14/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Anderson, to deny a 1-year liquor license to Lazy H Campground. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a letter to the IA Utilities Board from the Board of Supervisors regarding the carbon pipeline. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a 1-year liquor license to Tucker Hill Vineyards. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Jail quarterly report and the Sheriff quarterly report from January to March 2022. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Jeff TeBrink and Chief Deputy Rick Singer made a presentation on the armored rescue vehicle along with Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte and officer Jeff Kramer who were present in support of the purchase and shared use of the vehicle.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 35/36 in Westfield Township on K18. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a right of way contracts on projects LC-133505 & LB-141480. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve right of way contracts on projects LC-231605 and LC-351508. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 5-year construction program and budget. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:28 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-19-22

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 97.98

AgriVision Equipment JD 4320 repairs 1916.58

Noel Ahmann mileage 85.41

Allied Oil & Supply OIL 2670.80

Anthony Plumbing, Heating duplex repairs 238.00

Anthony Rentals rent assistance 300.00

Barry’s Electric BUILDINGS 75.00

Blue Lake Websites website project 1200.00

Bomgaars supplies 430.92

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 935.99

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

C & B Operations UTV equipment 300.67

CDW Government office supplies 499.21

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 708.00

Derek Christoffel OTR fuel 61.86

Clark’s Hardware BATTERIES 3.49

Cole Papers custodial supplies 504.57

Donna Rae & Bruce Cornish RIGHT-OF-WAY 2116.00

Barry Cornish BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 225.00

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 513.15

CWD kitchen supplies 1617.31

Victoria DeVos misc. supplies 358.77

Eakes Inc courthouse supplies 233.11

Easy Clean Car Wash car wash 10.42

Emerson Mfg PARTS 144.91

Fareway kitchen supplies 392.51

Stacey Feldman civil service mtg/supplies 89.65

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 212.00

Frontier phone 630.97

Get Branded 360 embroidery 54.97

Jerry Gloden MISCELLANEOUS 30.00

Govconnection fuser kit 314.08

GRP & Associates medical supplies 107.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 23.40

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Adam Heitritter uniform 64.18

City of Hinton UTILITIES 148.35

Jan Hoffman meal reimburse 14.97

Collin and Diane Hoops RIGHT-OF-WAY 1918.00

Luke Hughes training reimbursement 186.62

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 39.66

Indoff supplies 245.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue cabin taxes 14.40

Iowa DNR well permits 25.00

Iowa DOT DL sales 11.00

Iowa Secretary of State NCOA cards 254.78

ISCTA meeting registration.. 150.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 2282.68

Jack’s Uniforms LE equip/uniforms 421.59

Jamar NEW EQUIPMENT 926.89

Jensen Motors PARTS 332.51

Kiesler Police Supply ammunition 327.47

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 1051.37

KLEM advertising 250.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

L & L Builders courtroom renovation 54,309.45

City of Le Mars convention center rent 1484.36

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

Le Mars Daily Sentinel subscription/publications 398.53

Alan Lucken mileage 89.10

MCI long distance 6.57

Menards supplies 5230.65

MidAmerican Energy utilities 7340.87

Midwest Lubricants OIL 415.75

Midwest Wheel PARTS 174.58

Richard Moffatt GROUNDS 600.00

Mr. Muffler service/trailer tire 358.88

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 30.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 440.74

O.C. Sanitation Hillview Garbage 94.64

Dorothy Olson Life Estate RIGHT-OF-WAY 354.00

One Office Solutions supplies 1489.98

Plymouth Co Board of Health pass-thru grant 1829.14

Plymouth County EMS rural EMS grant 3000.00

Plymouth Co Secondary Road Dept tree removal 2145.89

Plymouth Co Solid Waste Agency landfill charges 51.56

Plymouth Co Treasurer flex benefit reimburse 886.89

Premier Communications phone services 2469.13

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Publishers of Peck’s title book 100.00

Quality Lube Center service 134.26

R.R. Brink Locking Systems jail locks 244.00

Radisson Ames lodging 938.56

Red’s Printing printed supplies 1116.21

Road Mach. & Supp. PARTS 465.63

Ronald Ruba rent assist 300.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 25,648.42

Scheels equipment/ammo 982.85

Schlotfeldt Engineering survey 2196.75

Sherwin Williams stain 60.39

Shred-it shredding 68.99

SIMPCO Hazmat fee 12849.00

Sioux Sales Company uniform 144.90

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well tests 100.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stop Stick Ltd. stop sticks 483.00

The Record publications 270.00

The Supply Cache torch parts/clamps 85.25

Thomson Reuters West court library 1595.48

Titan Machinery PARTS 16.90

TK Elevator Corp elevator maintenance 521.37

Treasurer State of IA QUARRIES 90.00

Union County Electric tower 27.98

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 155.08

USIC Locating Services locate service 232.28

Van Diest Supply chemicals 4140.99

Van’s Sanitation garbage hauling 824.50

Verizon cell phones 252.45

VISA meeting expenses 445.79

Wagner Auto Supply headlight bulb 302.78

Duane Walhof misc. reimbursements 123.50

WesTel Systems phone services 367.11

Mark Wilson meal reimburse 8.87

WITCC tuition 3752.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 5641.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 5402.31

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022