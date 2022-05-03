Probate — Lucille Buettner
Public Notice
IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE M. BUETTNER, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056522
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LUCILLE M. BUETTNER, Deceased, who died on or about April 1, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on April 20, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Lucille M. Buettner, deceased, bearing date of November 5, 2002*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Deanna M. Braun and Karen K. Peters were appointed executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated April 20, 2022
Deanna M. Braun
Executor of the Estate
23 Lakeview Lane
Salix, Iowa 51052
Karen K. Peters
Executor of the Estate
211 Hackberry St.
Correctionville, Iowa 51016
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Executor
PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
May 5, 2022
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 28, 2022
and Thursday, May 5, 2022