Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — May 9, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Electronic Meeting

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

May 9, 2022

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Community Comments

3. Reports

4. Policies and Procedures

a. Approve Open Enrollment (in):

b. Notification of Open Enrollment (out):

5. Buildings and Grounds

a. Open bids for sale of house

b. Update on Summer Projects

c. Pickleball Courts

d. Approve oven purchase

e. Discussion of Track Sharing Fee (Kingsley-Pierson letter)

6. Personnel

a. Approve Lane changes:

b. Act on Resignations:

c. Approve contracts:

d. Approve summer workers

7. Co-Curricular

8. Board Items

a. Approve AJ Baugous Scholarships

b. Approve resolution to transfer funds from General Fund to Activity Fund for reimbursement of the purchase of safety equipment

c. Set hearing date and time for Flexibility Account transfers

d. Approve quote for asset inventory services

e. Approve Audit Report

f. Fitness Center Fees and Yearly Membership (No change): $10 per month

g. Approve List of Graduates

h. Curriculum Approval/Purchase

i. For the good of the cause

9. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Pierson

City Council

Wednesday, April 27

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Wednesday, April 27th 2022. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, McQueen, and Saxen. Guests in attendance: Dave Christensen. Motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen to approve a building permit for a fence at 323 Front St. Roll Call Vote: Saxen, McQueen, Sistrunk aye Krier abstained, motion carried. Council reviewed the abatement letters that were in the process of being sent. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen to approve all letters, all voted aye; motion carried. Council reviewed a zoning ordinance with consideration of future passing. 4th Street project was tabled until a recommendation from the engineer is received. Motion by Krier to adjourn the meeting, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022