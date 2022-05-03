Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 19, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 04/19/2022 – 04/19/22

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 80.56

Accurate Controls 104665 Contractual Services 72.50

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 156.20

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Smoke alarms for cabin.. 311.45

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 8.78

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Tubing & KT pack/Kubot 65.17

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 249.85

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff Equity 7,203.76

Avera Merrill Pioneer 500609 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 496.52

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #40 446.30

Blatchford*** Sara Mileage 14.63

Bob Barker Co. 21770 sweatshirts/pillow case 117.38

Bomgaars 27646 Seed & Shop Supplies 21.72

Buxndux Lubrication 105493 Oil #36, #37 214.88

C W Suter & Son Inc. 86382 No Heat Administration 286.25

Calhoun Burns & Assoc 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection 1,453.20

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Cardio Partners Inc 105772 AEDs SC Catholic School 12,047.94

Carroll Construction 104617 Safety glasses/BL-SB 27.54

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 20.00

Central IA Distribution 44891 Janitorial Supplies 158.00

Centurylink 911 Circuits 534.53

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Jumpsuits 3,718.90

Chesterman CO Water 540.69

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter March 2022 3,265.50

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 AP22 Billing Platform 100.00

Clausen-Rosendahl** 98551 Virtual HACCP Training.. 423.75

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 43.72

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Toilet Paper 451.13

Colonial Research 99887 Janitorial Supplies 172.98

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 21,590.13

Community Health 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 809.82

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 3,669.20

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 DH Fleet Fuel 145.00

Correctionville Corner 100994 Buildings – C’Ville 53.72

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 116.30

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 24,248.76

Danbury Review 62875 Help wanted ads-parks 106.14

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,809.66

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies 1,113.79

Dick Buss & Associates 500809 Air purifier 3,925.00

Dirks***, Allison E. Mileage 102.38

Dixon***, Peter A. 500648 Clothing Allowance 96.28

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.27

Drey***, Linda K 1720 2022 Iowa Public Health 245.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial Supplies 475.98

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio Power supply 252.55

EMESS LLC. 500807 Hospital Hazmat Operator 250.00

FBI-LEEDA Inc 500782 Cleveringa School 695.00

Fedex 81003 Shipping 21.22

FiberComm 99390 DH Phone Service 674.77

Finish Line Fuels 500727 EMA Truck Fuel Mar22 615.39

Floyd Valley Community 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 292.51

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 646.52

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage Service 251.22

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copy Machine maint 967.38

Govconnection Inc 102800 EMPG ARPA-Docking Stat 5,300.00

Granicus 500686 Website Design Milestone 3,100.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 ISAC Spring Conference 278.87

H204U Inc Bottled Water 104.50

Hanson*** Elizabet Mileage 3.51

HCI Construction DH Window Replacement 48,287.00

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 319.96

Healy Welding 101752 Parts & Labor #94 117.80

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030698 119.70

Holland Lawn Care 104811 DH Snow Removal FB22 943.50

Hometown Animal Hospital 105650 K9 Expense 135.27

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 386.86

Hornick, City of Water 74.02

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 39.20

Hy Vee Inc BOH Meeting 201.40

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #506 188.95

IAAEYC (Iowa Assoc 105774) NWebb T.E.A.C.H. Schol..696.00

Idemia Identity & Security 105822 Livescan Maintenance..2,377.00

Idville Office Supplies 344.90

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt Program..135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,460.16

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 50.00

Iowa Public Health 104709 LOetken 2022 Public 1,415.00

Iowa Secretary of State 219 NCOA Fee 1,291.77

Iowa State Recorder Recorder’s Assn Summer 100.00

Iowa Workforce (Ele 100360) DH Elevator Permit 175.00

Ipers Reg (County)* 120598 Wage Adjustment interest 59.74

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #933 250.04

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 733.25

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson Controls 105667 AP22-JU22 Security 1,365.57

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Parts, Filters, Grease 1,571.71

Kansas State Veterinary 104944 Lab Testing 195.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 Contract Negotiation 4,847.50

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts & Labor #46 4,106.04

Kris Engineering Inc. 104586 Blades 53,178.06

Laerdal Medical Cor 100223 Resuscitator Masks 437.95

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,494.10

Language Link 500813 Interpreting 32.38

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Lemmon***, Debra 500173 Office Supply 39.45

Loffler Companies 500177 Copier Maintenance 1,867.68

Lopez-Molina***, Rachel 500108 Cultural Conference 23.51

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 13,277.99

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 2,965.48

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.27

Marx Truck Trailer 100380 Hydraulic oil for dump 35.12

Menards 199721 Maintenance; Buildings 141.44

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Wellness 1,431.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 #1210 – Cremation Assist 5,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,465.29

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,038.97

Mid Step Services (159884) Janitorial 265.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Monitoring 102504 Bracelet Rental 1,800.00

Midwest Solid Surface Business Office Cabinet 14,600.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 41.06

MLS & Associates PL 100054 Survey/Brown’s Lake 2,502.00

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Mileage 138.26

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Batteries #24 286.59

Mozaks Furniture 475 Business Office Carpet 10,795.60

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 FEMA 2019; 03/01/22 6,071.91

Munoz*** Cynthia Mileage 58.61

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #519 896.35

Nelson***, Paige 105827 Alternative Treatment 125.00

New Cooperative Inc. Gasoline, Diesel, Prop 51,174.94

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Hand Tools 44.69

Obrien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,348.75

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 50.90

Office Elements 100254 MCripe Desk/File/File 6,094.74

One Office Solution 104853 Mag. Board Nano 1,030.98

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #101 66.48

Osceola Community Health 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 129.09

Overhead Door of Sioux 181025 Buildings – Moville 48.00

Panoramic Software 105841 Yearly Contract Charge 1,350.00

Parker***, Katie 500826 Iowa Employment Confer 275.90

Pathology Medical S 1859 DH CLIA Laboratory Dir 125.00

Pickermans 99767 Tobacco Free Siouxland 114.55

Pictometry International 102889 Sioux City Assessor 7,250.00

Pierson City of Water 49.08

Prestige Collision 1367 Sheriff’s Office Liability 7,006.25

Presto-X 102694 DH Pest Control 125.00

Prevent Child Abuse 1320 CMunoz 2022 Child Abuse 100.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Abs Request Forms 4,400.31

Ricoh USA, Inc Contract 93.83

Robertson***, Matthew 500556 Mileage 4.10

Rolling Hills Community Regional Fiscal Agent 1,089,841.00

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.19

Security National Bank 208797 HOTEL 307.42

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 277.20

Sioux City Journal 105512 Subscription up to 52 243.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 Gun for golf tournament 899.99

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Data Processing 258,194.89

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Service.. 2,775.46

Siouxland Community 304 Pharmacy Assistance 19.29

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 579.61

Siouxland Regional 231257 3rd QTR FY22 8,746.50

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 2.93

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Door glass-Track skid 234.12

Sparklight 952 Cable 556.27

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 Standard Shipments 73.68

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 143.94

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 370.38

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 288.12

Streichers Police Ammo 260.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,094.32

Thompson Electric Co 231500 Replace Breaker 483.67

Thompson***, Jeremi 500756 Mileage 11.12

Titan Pro SCI, Inc. 500822 Chemicals for parks 4,976.02

Tri State Communication 26809 Maintenance; Radio 270.00

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Fleet Car Wash 186.10

Vac Shack Inc 238519 Maintenance; Buildings 449.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. FEMA;02-20-22-03-19-22 11,674.67

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 6,478.77

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 52.07

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 111,029.47

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease #10 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #322 26.76

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent Apr22 3,666.71

Wiatel Solution Center 104551 Shop Telephone 573.50

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electric service-MR22.. 3,206.00

Woodbury Cnty Soil Watershed Maint Program 13,000.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Treas 500075 6060 – DRAINAGE 32,116.20

Yaremko***, Gerald 102035 Clothing Allowance 160.45

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Bolts 93.00

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 110.03

Grand Total: 1,952,390

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022