Arnold “Arnie” Dawson, 83, of Washta, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Correctionville Specialty Care, Correctionville, Iowa.

A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Meadow Star United Methodist Church, rural Pierson, IA. A committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, Iowa. Visitation was Sunday, 5:00-7:00 p.m. with family present during this time followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.

Arnie was born December 13, 1938, the son of Marvin and Martha (Schroeder) Dawson. Arnie grew up in the Grand Meadow area graduating from Grand Meadow High School in 1956. Arnie and Kathy Smith were married March 3, 1963, at the Evangelical Free Church in Meriden, Iowa. Following their marriage, Arnie and Kathy worked on lived on a farm in rural Washta, Iowa where they raised their family.

Arnie was a member of Meadow Star United Methodist Church, ASC Township Committee, Washta Fire Board, Cherokee Co. Cattleman’s Association, Calf Club and head usher for Meadow Star United Methodist Church for many years. He served in Army National Guard for seven years in Cherokee, Iowa following graduation from high school.

Arnie spent his working years farming and raising his family, always doing the best he was capable of.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Washta; daughters, Bev Dawson of Livingston, MT and Becky (Mark) Todd of Washta; grandchildren Trent and Trisha and his niece, Jan Neustrom. Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine Dawson, Eloise Herbold and her husband, Loren and a niece, Judy Herbold.