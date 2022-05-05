Donald Myron Robson, 90, of Sun City West, Arizona, formerly of Oto, passed away suddenly March 13, 2022 in Arizona.

Graveside services will be held June 3rd in Arizona with full military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th at the Craguns Lodge in Minnesota at the family reunion.

Don was born Dec. 22, 1931 in South Dakota to Ruhle Robson and Lulu Jane (Beals) Robson. He graduated from Oto High School and Wayne State College in Nebraska, and earned an MA degree at Colorado State College. At the age of 28, he was the youngest school superintendent in Iowa.

Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia (Hamann) Robson; sons Brad (Jane) Robson of Belmond, Iowa; Greg (Marsha) Robson of Lucas, Texas; Stan (Becky) Robson of Sun City West, AZ; and daughter Jeanie (Chris) Schulmeister of Allen, Texas; 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Myrtie Demarest; and a sister-in-law, Linn Ebsen.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and one grandson.

Memorials may be sent to the Don and Ginger Robson Endowed Education Scholarship at Wayne State College (www.wsc.edu/donate and add Robson Endowed Scholarship in the comment section) or mail to: Wayne State Foundation, Robson Endowed Scholarship, 1111 Main Street, Wayne, NE 68787.