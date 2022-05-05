Marvalene Frafjord

Marvalene R. Frafjord, age 69, of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Deacon Tom Geffre officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Marvalene Rose Frafjord was born February 11, 1953 in Linton, North Dakota to Anthony and Barbara (Schatz) Geffre.

She was united in marriage to Gary Frafjord on July 7, 1989 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. They lived in St. Cloud, Minnesota; Watertown, South Dakota; and Sioux City, Iowa before making their home in Moville.

Marvy worked for the Woodbury Central Community Schools as a paraprofessional which she really enjoyed. Family was very important to her; she would do anything for them. She loved family gatherings, and any time spent with her grandchildren.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and doing puzzles.

Marvalene is survived by her husband, Gary of Moville, IA; children, Derick Burgad of Evansville, IN; Johan (Robin) Frafjord of Grimes, IA; Jared (Tonya) Frafjord of Moville, IA; Kelsey (Joshua) Holtz of Lost Nation, IA; mother, Barbara (Warren Papke) Geffre of Jamestown, ND; and five grandchildren, Simon and Hayes Frafjord, Rowynn and Jagger Frafjord and Anja Holtz.

She is also survived by her siblings, Tom (Mary) Geffre of Jamestown, ND; Kathie (Mike) Aller of Spanaway, WA; Jim (Char) Geffre of Surprise, AZ; Duane (Gloria) Geffre of Litchfield Park, AZ; Tim Geffre of West Valley City, UT; Dave (Sheila) Geffre of Colorado Springs, CO; Sue (Kent) Haas of Jamestown, ND and Patrick Geffre of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Geffre; brother, Ken Geffre; and sister, JoAnn Haas.