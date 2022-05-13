Jaclin Pearson

Jaclin A. Pearson, age 65, of Sioux City, formerly of Moville, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 06, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Pastor Mike Kroona officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 05, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with the family present from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.

Jaclin Ann Pearson was born November 29, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa to Gordon and Nancy (Rhue) Montange. She graduated from Woodbury Central High School.

Jaci was united in marriage to Daniel Pearson on May 23, 2012 in Springdale, Arkansas. During their marriage they made many moves and made their home in Sioux City in 2019. She had a variety of jobs during her career including working as the secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church of Moville and EGR Insurance, and was currently in partnership with Dan at DJ Pearson Properties.

Gifted with an extraordinary eye and a diligent, hard-working spirit she was a “Jaci-of-all-trades”. As a masterful painter and interior designer she had created a successful life designing beautiful homes when she wasn’t busy with her full-time mother/grandmother gig. With her innate ability to see great potential in what others saw as problematic, not only in real estate but also in people, she was quick to befriend those from all walks of life. She was beautiful, yet modest. Hilarious, yet astute. Classy with a mischievous streak. A true one-of-a-kind soul. Always happy to help, and never afraid to work, she dedicated her life to doing whatever was needed to keep her friend’s and family’s homes looking better and their bellies filled further. She leaves this earth the very way she lived it, by helping others. Jaci’s choice to be an organ donor will now help several people who need it most. This, her final gift, a testament to her selfless soul.

She is survived by her husband, Dan of Sioux City, IA; sons, Jake (Roxy) Hannah of McCook Lake, SD, Benjie Petersen of Moville, IA and Ike (Stacey) Petersen of Climbing Hill, IA; step-children, Michael (Amy) Pearson of Sioux City, IA, Ashley (Brandon) Haukup of Sioux City, IA and Brianna Pearson (fiancee Isaiah Nelson) of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Emma and Max Hannah, Noah Petersen, Sadie and Stella Russell, Finley and Mia Petersen, Lilly, Charlotte and Willow Haukup,. She is also survived by siblings, Deb (Joe) Peterson, Kirk (Kris) Montange and Chuck (Kristy) Montange.

Jaci was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Nancy Montange and niece, Courtney Bruneau.

In the past week, the outpouring of love and stories of Jaci’s tremendous generosity and kindness that her family has received has only hardened and validated what we long suspected; that we were blessed with the greatest Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Cousin and Friend that we could have ever asked for. Our sincerest thanks for the love and support. God bless you all.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Food Bank of Siouxland or the Iowa Donor Network.