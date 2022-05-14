Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — May 2, 2022

Kingsley City Council

May 2, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on May 2, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Kremer, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the April 4th and April 18th meetings were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Sandra Henry appeared to tell the Council that they are doing repairs on the house at 222 Rutland Street. Council agreed as long as she works with City Inspector Dave Christiansen on inspections and progress.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that ISG will attend the June meeting to discuss the well project, Jantz will be meeting with Alton Well Co.

Council will seek quotes on two walk in doors at the Community Building and repairs to the hose tower.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, Eap 8.76

AgriVision, V-belt 58.43

Alpha IT Fire truck antenna 114.18

Amazon Lib books/supplies 281.32

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,433.45

Barco, mini light bar 252.93

Bohle Construct, black dirt at water tower 40.00

Brian Book, phone reimb April & May 160.00

Clarks Hdwe, March supplies 269.61

CMS, Jantz 2nd Qtr Medicare 510.30

Daily Sentinel, City hall & Lib subscriptions 223.50

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 205.20

Demco, Lib supplies 483.65

Doug Koch, cleaning 318.75

Eakes, copy paper 50.00

Elle Ploeger, Lib supplies 21.57

FirstNet, police phone bills 182.06

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 685.00

Frank Dunn, high performance patch 899.00

Frontier, phone bill 24.03

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Jan 54.72

Glen Sadler, mileage/meal 220.80

Gpm, annual flow meter calibration 515.00

IAMU, 2022-23 dues 755.00

IAWEA, Spring conference Book/Sadler 80.00

IDALS, 3OT test B Book 25.00

Ipers, Ipers April 4,407.38

IRS, Fed/Fica April 6,725.24

ISG, test well assistance & GIS mapping 1,367.50

Jack’s Uniforms, handcuffs (2) 73.90

Jeff Quinn, Lib program 375.00

Kingsley Drug, Amb supplies 30.05

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 228.47

Kingsley Vol Amb, April runs 1,120.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KPTH, April advertising 2,460.00

Lammers, sweeper parts 482.53

Linde, acetylene 294.20

Lumber Pros, post 35.30

MidAmerican, March additional utilities 2,091.09

MidStates Bank, SE View principal & interest 38,192.50

Moeller Carpet, additional payment 126.78

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 32.14

Patrol PC, police supplies (2022 Tahoe) 6,536.23

People, Lib subscription 68.48

Plymouth County, ice control sand 902.70

Ply Co Extension, 3OT exam 25.00

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

Quill, supplies 809.00

Rehab Systems, jetting 1,188.00

Rick Bohle, April expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Sanitary Services, 1st Qtr garbage as billed 22,581.00

Shane Wenzel, water bill refund 5.97

SRF, GO Lagoon principal & interest 60,305.00

SRF, Rev Lagoon principal & interest 68,517.40

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 463.60

Strutz Entertainment, Lib program 395.00

The Record, publications 367.09

The Stamp Maker, city stamp 51.95

Thompson, water Scada service 755.82

Thompson Law, legal services Jan-Mar 2,540.00

Toby KID Klauenberg, Lib program 350.00

United Bank of Iowa, Land loan principal & interest 28,175.00

United Healthcare, health ins May 6,231.40

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 199.30

Woodbury Co EMS, assist 200.00

IMFOA, dues 20.00

Sioux City Journal, Lib subscription 313.99

Alton Well, test well 26,674.00

Day’s Door, Comm. Bldg. overhead doors (4) 24,329.00

Wiatel, phone/internet bills 540.17

Ply Co Solid Waste, April tonnage 5,560.77

Badger Meter, Beacon hosting 48.51

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 60.51

Foundation, lagoon testing 313.00

WEX, gas 2,433.11

Loffler, Lib copier expense 510.10

Kingsley Post Office, box rent 184.00

Beelner Service, generator, services 30,224.45

Brian Book, mileage/meals 191.89

GCC, cemetery concrete 660.00

Jack’s Uniforms, Beller vest 1,349.45

MidAmerican, utilities 1,116.48

361,506.99

Library Special Expenses:

Cengage, Lib books 24.00

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Dan Hagan, reimb 5.35

Bottjen Implement, parts 445.16

Red’s Printing, tickets/posters 493.40

Remsen Bell Enterprise ads 236.00

KMK Apparel, 3 plaques 218.00

MFC Auto, truck repairs 443.31

Fire Service Training Bureau, supplies 50.00

The Record, ads 252.00

Feld Fire, supplies 440.50

Brandon Sitzmann, reimb 14.53

Kingsley Volunteers, bill 654.00

Heiman Inc 98.00

Kingsley Vision, J. Baker exam 134.90

Total 3,485.15

Expenses by Fund: General, 61,323.18; Road Use, 16,110.01; Employee Benefits, 75,369.14; Local Option, 4,210.14; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 271.87; Fire Dept. Special, 3,485.15; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 26,123.06; Sewer, 6,700.72; Solid Waste, 35,319.29. Total: 228,912.56.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 50,355.93; Operating Grants, 217,081.17; General, 314,726.47; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 582,163.57.

Police Report: Training of new hire (Blake Beller) is complete. New Tahoe should be here in two weeks.

Fire Report: Plymouth County burn ban continues. Fire Dept. has three members which fills the roster at 35 firemen. New fire truck is here and has been put into service.

No old business.

Hearing for Budget Amendment was opened at 7:40 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral objections. Budget Amendment was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Hearing was closed at 7:42 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion was made by Jasperson, to approve Scootch’s liquor license upon proper application, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Mayor Bohle will talk with the state regarding a request by Nash Post to close a portion of Highway 140 on Memorial Day.

Dennis Sitzmann talked with the Council about assessments that he received on the unsold lots at Southeast View Addition. The Council agreed to extend the time period of assessment for an additional five (5) years.

Ordinance #265 (Adding a Chapter title “Assessment of Property for Housing Developments with the City Limits) was introduced by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion to waive the three readings by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #265 by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022