Lawton-Bronson School Board

Notice of Vacancy

Pursuant to Iowa Code 279.6, the Lawton-Bronson School Board publishes this notice of its intent to appoint a person to fill a vacancy on the Board. Eligible electors of the Lawton-Bronson School District have the right to file a petition requiring that this vacancy be filled by special election. Petitions must be received by the board secretary within 14 days after the publication of this notice. For details and signatory requirements, contact the board secretary.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022