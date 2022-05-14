Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — May 16, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Resolution for Retention Incentive

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos

D. Approval of Classified Staff Handbook 2022-2023

F. Intra-fund transfer Debt Service to PPEL

G. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

H. Approval of 2022-2023 General and Building-Level Handbooks

I. Approval of Athletic/Activity Handbooks 2022-2023

J. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2022-2023

K. Approval of Fall Coaches 2022-2023

L. Presentation Proposal for wrestling room upgrades

V. Discussion Items

A. Milk Bids for FY 22

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators, Section 504, and Title IX during June regular meeting

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Announcements

A. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at MVAOCOU High School Gymnasium

B. Next Meeting – Monday, June 13, 2021– in Anthon

VIII. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022