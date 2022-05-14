Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 4, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

6:00 PM

Zoom Meeting that originated at Central Office Board Room, Mapleton

PRESENT: Streck and Kennedy in person and Hamann, Schram, and Wimmer via ZOOM

ABSENT: None

OTHERS: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:00 PM.

II. Action Item

A. Approve Resignation of Elementary Principal – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Jackie Fonley (Elementary Principal). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:05 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022