| logout
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 4, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
6:00 PM
Zoom Meeting that originated at Central Office Board Room, Mapleton
PRESENT: Streck and Kennedy in person and Hamann, Schram, and Wimmer via ZOOM
ABSENT: None
OTHERS: None
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:00 PM.
II. Action Item
A. Approve Resignation of Elementary Principal – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Jackie Fonley (Elementary Principal). 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:05 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 12, 2022