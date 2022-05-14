Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 6, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Friday, May 6, 2022

12:00 PM

Central Office Board Room, Mapleton

PRESENT: Streck and Hamann; Schram via phone

ABSENT: Kennedy and Wimmer

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

VP Streck called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 12:01 PM.

II. Action Item

A. Approve contract for 6/7 Teacher – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve a MS teaching contract for Jeremiah Horacek. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Adjourn – VP Streck adjourned the meeting at 12:02 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022