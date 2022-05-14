| logout
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 6, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Friday, May 6, 2022
12:00 PM
Central Office Board Room, Mapleton
PRESENT: Streck and Hamann; Schram via phone
ABSENT: Kennedy and Wimmer
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
VP Streck called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 12:01 PM.
II. Action Item
A. Approve contract for 6/7 Teacher – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve a MS teaching contract for Jeremiah Horacek. 3 ayes. Motion carried.
III. Adjourn – VP Streck adjourned the meeting at 12:02 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 12, 2022