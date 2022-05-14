Moville City Council Minutes — May 4, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, John Parks, and Bret Hayworth are present. Paul Malm joins via Zoom. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for April, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve Journal Entries, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews a fence permit application from Lucas Lambert for 409 South 2nd Street. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews a fence permit from Rob Hunter for 810 Paige Place. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Sailer, Edgar Rodriguez and Joe Barnes.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. He received a quote for a generator from Mid-States Electric for $14,432. It would require a modification to allow gas to be hooked up at an estimated cost of around $500.00. Parks motions to approve this purchase and modification, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He let the council know there has been no new interest to his online ad for selling the recently replaced Police vehicle. No action at this time. Council considers Resolution 2022-21 setting the date for a Public Hearing to June 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm to approve plans, specifications, form of contract, and engineer’s estimate of cost for improvements to Frontage Road/2nd/3rd street area; and setting the date for bid letting on the aforementioned project to June 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Engineer Scott Gernhart with True Engineering presented plans for council to review and estimated the project bids may come in at an estimated $600,000. Hayworth motions to approve this Resolution 2022-21, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-20 setting a Public Hearing for Budget Amendment #1 for FY 2021/22. Hayworth motions to set this Public Hearing to June 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Weaver’s recommendation to hire Wyatt and Jake Ofert as summer mowing help for the 2022 season. Hayworth motions to hire Wyatt and Jake Ofert at an hourly wage of $15.00, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the Draft Development Agreement for the West Hill Addition. Many details needed ironed out and added before the Agreement can be adopted, and Attorney Thompson requests council review and input to finalize.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Clerk Peterson informed the council that the property at 147 Main Street has been declared Unfit for Human Occupancy at the request of the Inspector due to structural and foundation deficiencies. The property owner has been sent the Official Notice including the steps and two-week timeline to remediate the deficiencies.

With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn at around 6:35 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022