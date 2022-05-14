Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 26, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 26, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on April 26, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 4/26/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 4/19/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the purchase of the LEC upgraded integrator system out of the General Fund for $426,905 in FY 2022-23. Motion Carried.

Attorney Justin Vondrak and County resident Troy Fetterman were present to discuss the 12/6/21 court order and violation issuing a max fine of $22,500. From the Court document, Troy has been ordered to clean up the property at 29862 K18 by April 1, 2022 and meet compliance of the Plymouth Co. Zoning Ordinance. The Court order sited a violation by Mr. Fetterman of the Plymouth County Zoning Ordinance, represented by Deputy Count Attorney Jason Bring on behalf of Plymouth County, siting a nuisance related to junk or a junkyard. Since the issuance of the court order, Mr. Fetterman has worked with Alan Lucken, County Zoning Administrator and Supervisor Craig Anderson regarding a plan to clean up items, remove items or move items out of site on the property in order to meet compliance. There are a few items identified yet to be moved or removed on the property in order to meet compliance with the county ordinance. Vondrak and Fetterman are asking for the court to waive half of the fine at $11,250 for their compliance of the clean-up and are also asking the County to waive the other half of the fine that is still owed to the Court at $11,250.

The Board of Supervisors took no action on waiving any court fines. The Board of Supervisors directed that the County Attorney inquire about what the court order stated or meant in reference to the waiving of fines and by whom.

John Walker, a county resident, shared information regarding his requirements in order to meet the Plymouth Co. Zoning Ordinance and be in compliance of what is being asked of him regarding several vehicles on his property at 13 Vista Hills Drive. There was a discussion amongst Mr. Walker, the Board of Supervisors, Zoning Administrator Alan Lucken and County Attorney Darin Raymond with responses that satisfied the questions Mr. Walker had in order to meet the Plymouth County Zoning Ordinance requirements going into the future regarding vehicles on his property.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Elgin, Fredonia, Marion, America, Union, Stanton, Plymouth, Liberty, Hungerford and Lincoln Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a contract for LB-141480–73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the right of way for project LB-141480. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022