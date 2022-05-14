Probate — Joyce Thomson

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE R. THOMSON, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR020112

Notice Of Probate Of Will Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Joyce R. Thomson, Deceased, who died on or about January 28, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on February 3, 2022, the last will and testament of Joyce R. Thomson, deceased, bearing date of December 16, 1992, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Cynthia J. Beelner and Randall M. Thomson were appointed co-executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated May 3, 2022.

Cynthia J. Beelner, Co-Executor of Estate

202 S’yenrotta Dr.

Kingsley, IA 51028

Randall M. Thomson, Co-Executor of Estate

11510 Dogleg Rd.

Tipp City, OH 45371

Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS#: #AT0011874

Attorney for executors

Alyssa A. Herbold, P.L.C.

427 W. Main St., P.O. Box 100

Cherokee, Iowa 51012

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 12, 2022

and Thursday, May 19, 2022