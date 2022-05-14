Probate — Joyce Thomson
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE R. THOMSON, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR020112
Notice Of Probate Of Will Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Joyce R. Thomson, Deceased, who died on or about January 28, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on February 3, 2022, the last will and testament of Joyce R. Thomson, deceased, bearing date of December 16, 1992, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Cynthia J. Beelner and Randall M. Thomson were appointed co-executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated May 3, 2022.
Cynthia J. Beelner, Co-Executor of Estate
202 S’yenrotta Dr.
Kingsley, IA 51028
Randall M. Thomson, Co-Executor of Estate
11510 Dogleg Rd.
Tipp City, OH 45371
Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS#: #AT0011874
Attorney for executors
Alyssa A. Herbold, P.L.C.
427 W. Main St., P.O. Box 100
Cherokee, Iowa 51012
Probate Code Section 304
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 12, 2022
and Thursday, May 19, 2022