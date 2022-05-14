Trust Notice — George A. Hardie

Legal Notice

George A. Hardie Revocable Living Trust

To all persons regarding George A. Hardie, deceased, who died on or about February 23, 2022. You are hereby notified that Leslie Stewart and Lisa Nordstrom are the Co-trustees of the George A. Hardie Revocable Living Trust.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Plymouth County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice if required, or the claim shall be forever barred, unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated this 27th day of April, 2022.

George A. Hardie Revocable Living Trust

By: /S/ Leslie Stewart

Leslie Stewart, Co-trustee

425 E. Garfield Street

Laurens, IA 50554

By: /S/ Lisa Nordstrom

Lisa Nordstorm, Co-trustee

3316 Jones Street

Sioux City, IA 51104

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, Attorney for the George A. Hardie Revocable Living Trust

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 5, 2022

and Thursday, May 12, 2022