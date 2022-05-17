Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — May 9, 2022

Anthon City Council

MAY 9, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on May 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present at City Hall were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, and Jonathan Kuhlmann. Absent was Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen Also present were: Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Craig Handke, Deputy Brooks, Dave Peterson, Jeff Allen, Karen Newman, Allan & Polly Pithan, Rebecca Marshall, Starla Rook, John & Gloria Biegler, Jolynne Reimert, Deanna Adler and Susan Davis.

AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Brooks presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 48 hours and 17 minutes, responded to 3 calls for service and spent 2.5 hours at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from April 11, 2022 meeting, financial reports as filed and building permit for Tammy Reimer at 103 Arnold St for a garage. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter and Kuhlmann; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 3-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, discussed the possible need for an updated RAGBRAI Ordinance to be presented at the June meeting.

ALLAN PITHAN: Allan Pithan was present to ask for a motion to reconsider the demolition of the house at 207 S. Cauley Ave. Supporters for the demolition of said property were also present to voice their concerns on the health, safety and structural concerns of having the house left vacant for so long. Starla Rook recommended the City consider a new ordinance on deteriorating houses and structures that sit for a prolonged period of time. Motion to demolish the house at 207 S. Cauley stands.

HAY SALE CLEAN UP: Sheila Lansink and Shelley Boggs were not present to express their concerns. Allan Pithan presented photos of the areas of concern. No Council action was taken at this time.

JEFFRY ALLEN & DEAN MCDERMOTT: Jeffry Allen was present to discuss the reopening of McDuffy’s Restaurant & Bar at 200 E. Main St. An application for a new liquor license is being sought.

DAVE PETERSON: JEO Consulting, Dave Peterson was present to discuss the previously approved 3% electrical rate increase and ordinance.

1ST READING OF ORDINANCE #227: Kuhlmann introduced Ordinance #227 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO ELECTRICAL UTILITY RATES FOR SERVICES”. Kuhlmann moved and Kirchgatter seconded to approve the first reading of Ordinance #227. On roll call vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter and Kuhlmann; nays — none

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Economic Development committee member, Amy Buck, requested the Council consider allowing the Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC) to move 2022-2023 budgeted monies to current 2021-2022 budget. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann to approve the transfer of funds from the 2022-2023 budget to the current 2021-2022 budget for the Main Street beautification project light pole painting. Carried 3-0.

RAGBRAI: The Council discussed RAGBRAI budget needs and concerns.

BUDGET HEARING: Councilman Benson opened the public hearing on the proposed 2021/2022 budget amendment at 6:12 p.m. Notice of time and place of hearing had been published on April 21, 2022 in The Record and the affidavit of publication was available to file with the County Auditor. No oral or written comments were received on said budget amendment. Councilman Kuhlmann closed the public hearing at 6:13 p.m. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adopt Resolution #2022-05-529 entitled “Resolution Approving the City’s Proposed Amendment #1 to the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter and Kuhlmann; nays – none.

AUDIT: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter to approve the 2020-2021 audit. Carried 3-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Kuhlmann and Kirchgatter both requested the ordinances on noise and golf carts be re-evaluated. Attorney Dirksen recommended an annual review of ordinances with concerns, to ensure proper verbiage. Handke reported the sewer plant project to be complete, with the exception of one pump needing to be rebuilt. He also reported a sewer lagoon release and hydrant flushing is being completed this week. City Clerk reported mosquito spraying is scheduled to start May 23rd, 2022. Also an immediate temporary position for mowing will be filled. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter to hire Gary Lutgen at $15.00/hr. as the immediate temporary mower. Councilman Paul Lansink arrived at 6:25pm.

April Receipts: General-$46456.10; RUT-$8151.77; LOST-$6453.26; Debt Service-$9887.98; Water-$16078.12; 2020 Water Project-$9784.65; Sewer-$8854.17; Electric-$56812.76. Total: $162478.81. Expenses: General-$51325.39; RUT-$8136.20; Water-$32876.70; Sewer-$9082.41; Electric-$63462.10. Total: $164882.80.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.

_______________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

_______________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $3,216.40

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS FLAGS AND UNIFORM.. $121.67

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES & TOOLS $411.41

CENTURY LINK PHONE $76.39

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $714.52

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING BACKHOE BALLPARK RR $400.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA IDRIVE YEARLY & WW TRAINING $564.50

IAMU EL WA MEMBER DUES $2,825.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. APRIL SUPPLEMENT ORDINANCES $445.00

IOWA STATE BANK BOND PAYMENTS $30,665.25

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $646.00

GILL HAULING LANDFILL FEES $65.00

LONG LINES PHONE $411.65

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAGS $20.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE $716.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. SERVICE & LABOR $339.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,783.00

WIMECA ENERGY $30,254.59

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $1,804.24

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,884.12

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,237.49

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $730.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,529.42

IPERS WH IPERS $2,994.28

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,909.75

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE $6,000.97

THE RECORD PUBLISH $371.04

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $1,170.90

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. EL SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PRELIM $2,500.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $137.22

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $176.46

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $165.97

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.04

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND PAYMENT $29,810.00

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $50.90

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $258.96

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $183.75

STINES SUANN BOOK PURCHASE $39.45

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $90.00

MAIN STREET DESIGNS BANNER BRACKET SETS $3,292.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $2,187.50

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $91.50

COSA PROPERTIES DEPOSIT REFUND $200.00

CITY OF MAPLETON ELECTRIC ASSISTANCE $350.00

POCAHONTAS PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK $10.00

POTTEBAUM JIM DEPOSIT REFUND $290.76

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $14,367.14

CLAIMS TOTAL $153,734.24

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022