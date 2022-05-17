City of Moville — Notice of Public Hearing (Storm Structure Replacement)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST

FOR THE STORM STRUCTURE REPLACEMENT PROJECT FOR THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Moville, Iowa, will meet at the Council Chambers, 21 Main Street, Moville, IA 51039 on the 1st day of June, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Storm Structure Replacement project, in and for said City. Any interested person may appear at said hearing and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for said improvements.

The general description of types of construction and their limits for which bids will be received shall be as follows:

Replacement of the Sunset and Terra Tam Storm Structure includes storm structure removal, 48” RCP outlet pipe replacement, RCP apron, minor grading, ditch stabilization, and other associated work.

The general project location is as follows: along Sunset Street and Terra Tam Circle within the City of Moville, IA.

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by the Engineer. These plans and specifications, and the proceedings of the City referring to and defining said improvements, are hereby made a part of this Notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed to comply therewith.

Published upon order of the City of Moville, Iowa.

CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA

BY /s/ James Fisher

Mayor

ATTEST:

BY /s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022