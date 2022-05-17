Correctionville City Council Minutes — May 9, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – May 9, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on May 9, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Fox to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the April 11, 2022 regular meeting and April 18, 2022 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Brooks reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with Council.

Maintenance report: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to accept bid for Knife River to repair 9 sections of street. Painting of lines will be done once the paint has arrived. Langschwager will contact the county on painting the bicycle line when they are in the area.

Fire and rescue report: Jeff Wortman reviewed fire and rescue report. There were 4 calls of service for fire and 8 calls of service for the ambulance. Motion by Volkert 2nd by Beazley to approve Resolution 2022-20 setting time, date and place for public hearing to consider the sale of the 1973 Ford F-600 fire truck. All bids must be delivered in sealed envelope to City Clerk’s office no later than 4:30 p.m. June 13th, 2022. Bid opening to be held June 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Nuisance abatement was discussed. Mayor Hoffmann, Council Member Volkert and Clerk Putzier met with Dave Christensen. Letters are being generated and Mayor Hoffmann will speak to several homeowners in town. Council agreed to have attorney Thompson pursue moving forward with acquiring two abandoned properties in Correctionville.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 7:27 p.m. and go into a public hearing to consider acceptance of bid for the Sioux Ave. Storm Sewer Improvement. Five bids were opened at the bid letting on May 5th, 2022. The lowest bid was from Steve Harris Construction Inc. in the amount of $71,783.80. With no more oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close the public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-21 adopting the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Sioux Avenue Storm Sewer Improvement.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-22 awarding contract to Steve Harris Construction, Inc. in the amount of $71,783.80. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Discussion on considering contract approval of ISG Professional Services for the Business Park Development. Item tabled at this time.

Karen Mammen, 409 Elm Street, expressed her need to extend contract on completion of the home located at 409 Elm Street. After much discussion, motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to extend her contract till October 1st, 2022, of which after that time if the contract is not fulfilled, the property does come back to the city. Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Petty and Volkert. Abstain: Fox. Passed 4/0

Mayor Hoffmann discussed the idea of putting original lights back on the band shell. This would require some wiring and cleaning up of the lights. After much discussion, item was tabled for now. Clerk Putzier also asked council if the park could be used for two events. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to allow for a Flag Burning Ceremony to be conducted by the American Legion on Flag Day, June 14th, 2022 and the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to have two shows under a big top on July 26th, 2022. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to entertain the idea of getting costs on constructing a dog park at VanHouten park. The parks and recreation committee consisting of Petty and Fox will gather the information. Passed 5/0.

Discussion was had on the possibility of allowing chickens in the city limits. Deputy Clerk Curtin gathered information for council from neighboring towns. Council agreed to have Attorney Thompson present and update to our current chicken ordinance which would allow for urban chickens in the city limits. Attorney Thompson will prepare and bring to the council meeting on June 13, 2022.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-23 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $8,459.82 from General to Ambulance Capital Fund. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty approving the business grant to CEDCORP. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 8:25 p.m. and go into public hearing to consider to hear comments both for and against Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2021-22 that was published on April, 28, 2022. With no oral or written comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing at 8:28 p.m.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-24 approving Budget Amendment FYE 2022 as published. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Petty introduced the first reading of Ordinance 732-2022 an ordinance amending section 35.15 amending fees pertaining to emergency ambulance service, Basic Life Support – non-emergency $387.00, Basic Life Support – emergency $620, Advanced Life Support – emergency $735, Ambulance Response/Treatment – $248.00, Mileage (loaded miles), per mile – $13. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to waive 2nd and 3rd readings. Roll call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Ordinance 732-2022. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permits issued for May:

Becky & Gary Bollmeyer – Storage shed at 427 7th St.

Mary Reinert – Utility shed moving location at 503 7th St.

Dan & Michelle Volkert – Privacy fence at 917 Fir St.

Clerk Putzier notified of a need for an upcoming joint meeting with P&Z and BOA to review changes to zoning ordinances.

Clerk Putzier gathered contact information for all council members for the city website.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC,

City Clerk

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$51,400.95 $79,192.44

Road Use Tax

$4,980.07 $11,457.35

Employee Benefits

$21,592.82

Emergency

$1,836.12

LOST

$8,817.84

TIF

$8,292.92

Welsch

$2,525.75

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$395.00

Cemetery Maint.

$5.71

American Rescue Plan

$500.00

Debt Service

$27,184.80

Water Fund

$6,416.68 $8,470.88

Sewer Fund

$12,565.41 $13,396.79

Totals

$75,863.11 $183,170.54

IPERS IPERS $2,088.76

Department Of Treasury Federal $2,796.17

April Putzier IMFOA Per Diem $90.00

USPS Postage $155.20

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Repairs $259.05

United Healthcare Health Insurance $4,946.93

MidAmerican Electric $2,317.70

Dearborn Life Insurance Life Insurance $35.75

Amanda Curtin Mileage $49.14

April Putzier Mileage $219.96

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.44

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $32.40

City Clerk – Petty Cash Supplies $84.56

Concrete Products Co. Supplies $51.25

Corner Hardware Parts $99.25

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $145.88

Electronic Engineering Supplies $41.89

Fire Service Training Bureau Training $100.00

Foundation Analytical Testing $99.50

Gill Hauling Inc. Appliance Cleanup $376.00

Holiday Inn IMFOA Conference $224.00

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering Fees $704.75

Jacobs Electric Repair $161.14

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $388.26

Kacie Mammen Cemetery Mowing $3,333.33

Kourtnee Fox Mileage $209.43

L.P. Gill, Inc. 4th Quarter 21/22 $4,228.15

Longlines Phone $283.41

Menards Flowers $88.90

NetSys Repair $33.50

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $3,016.05

PCC Ambulance Billing March 2022 $596.96

Quality Pump & Control Pump Repair $5,820.03

Simpco Grant Closeout $2,374.00

Moville Record Publishing $516.75

Thompson Law Office, LLP Legal fees $3,067.83

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. Engineering Fees $3,158.34

Visa Books $956.36 $43,240.02

