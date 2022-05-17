Cushing City Council Minutes — May 3, 2022

Cushing City Council

May 3, 2022

Cushing City Hall — 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler. Absent: Jesse VanHouten, Alex Rabbass. Also present: Sgt. Cleveringa

Motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) April 5, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 3/0.

Claims:

Don’s Pest Control Fire Station Treatment 48.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library books/supplies 62.70

EGR Insurance Insurance Fees 21,509.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 94.75

Gill Hauling Landfill Fees 1133.00

IDNR Waste Water Permit 85.00

ISG Operator Services 475.00

New Lift Station 1500.00

Jay-Lan Lawn Care Prepay Spraying 1726.08

MCI Telephone 29.76

MidAmerican Electricity 871.71

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel 516.07

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 48.60

Colton Porter Mowing Payment 1040.00

REC Electricity 126.84

The Record Publishing 71.36

Schaller Telephone Telephone 55.68

Thompson Law Office Legal Fees 376.65

USPS Postage 116.00

Winkler Roofing City Hall/Library Roof 18,942.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 22,687.33

Library 1709.00

Road Use 2423.51

Water Fund 3433.36

Sewer Fund 4025.00

Solid Waste Fund 1899.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 36,177.70

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. No report given.

E911/Landfill Board. Discussed upcoming meeting, and the contract renewal.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments

Motion made by Joy to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0.

Old Business

• School Update. Council directed clerk to contact lawyer to draft the notice for city to start the cleanup.

General Business

• Public Hearing. Motion to set date for public hearing for budget amendment #1 FY21-22 made by Joy, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0.

• City Hall/Library Roof Repairs. Motion to accept bid from Winkler Roofing made by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 3/0.

• Cemetery/Park Spraying. Motion to accept bid from Jay-Lan Lawn Care for 2022 season made by Wittrock, seconded by Joy. Motion carried 3/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2022:06: Motion by Joy to hold the public hearing on June 7, 2022 for the budget amendment #1 FY2022, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:45 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

