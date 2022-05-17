River Valley School Board Minutes — May 4, 2022

River Valley Community School

Special Meeting

05/04/2022 — 5:30 PM

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice-President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

I. Call To Order The meeting was called to order at 5:34 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

II. Contract Recommendation(s)

Approve recommendations as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

III. Adjournment

Meeting was adjourned at 5:36 pm.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022