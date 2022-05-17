| logout
River Valley School Board Minutes — May 4, 2022
River Valley Community School
Special Meeting
05/04/2022 — 5:30 PM
Attendees — Voting Members
Scott Knaack, Vice-President
Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Ted Mammen, President
Sharleen Duncan, Board Member
Jessica Wilson, Board Member
I. Call To Order The meeting was called to order at 5:34 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
II. Contract Recommendation(s)
Approve recommendations as presented.
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
III. Adjournment
Meeting was adjourned at 5:36 pm.
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 19, 2022