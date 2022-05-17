Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 3, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 05/03/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 270.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Toshibas 204.81

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Urinal parts & basketball 423.97

Armstrong – VanHouten 500834 Emergency Services 1,500.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029845 2,400.00

Autry Reporting Depositions 621.20

Axon Enterprise Inc. Taser 375.00

Bauerly, Cristi G 99529 Canady copies to Attorney 653.50

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Pest control tower sit 310.00

Bomgaars 27646 Ratcheting wrenches 1,991.45

Bride, Tom 103895 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 9.36

Canon Financial Serv 40698 HR Lanier Copier Control 141.82

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 279.52

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Secondary Roads Clearing 20.00

Claus***, Clinton 104836 Clothing Allowance 145.50

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 732.25

Colonial Research 99887 Janitorial Supplies 427.04

Correctionville Bldg. 61849 Little Sioux Park Gate 278.76

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 79.53

Dakota County Sheriff 62293 AGCR114342 59.76

Davies Body Shop 619 Labor #26 380.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 8,988.68

Election Systems 101922 Office Supplies 204.39

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 43.86

Fastenal Co Bolts & Paint 124.19

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Folsom***, Delayne 105443 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Fremont Tire (Floyd 98734) OIL CHANGE 41.76

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 25.00

Graffix Inc. DARE t-shirts 759.25

Grainger Inc. 241579 9101 – Toilets for hol 2,317.73

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – Test plugs 13.34

Hometown Animal Hospital 105650 K9 Expense 96.77

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #99 200.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,183.23

Iowa Prison Ind Envelopes 440.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #932 4,029.68

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 229.55

Jim Hawk Truck Trailer 99918 Parts & Labor #930 5,059.96

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Deposition 128.00

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9102 – Filters 262.20

Knife River Midwest 101585 1500 – Brown’s Lake 121,879.65

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 2,847.28

Meister, Corey D 100044 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 28.08

Menards 199721 Window blinds/Little S 94.49

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 April Pre-Employment 346.50

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – 4953163009 AP22 13,479.54

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 2,082.36

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 2022 Kubota ZD1211RL-3 13,000.00

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Final billing sewer pr 3,600.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Sioux City Assessor 4,009.50

Moville Record 167400 Weed Destruction Order 56.39

Murphy Tractor Filters 756.84

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 8.94

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer tower utilities 279.00

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Plainview – Seed 1,248.00

Office Elements 100254 Rolling file cart for 975.83

One Office Solution 104853 Rack, catalog, sherpa 427.95

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #52 91.25

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 8.19

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 13,233.59

Pestbusters Pest control 100.00

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 37,070.90

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 3,883.94

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 52.07

Quality Telecommunions 103001 Remote programming 55.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Moville Office 520.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repairs 29.95

Sam’s Club (A-GA) 205178 Food and Office Equipment 1,672.65

Sarpy County Sheriff CINA 22.89

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Security National Bank 208800 Safety Deposit Box 100 176.95

Security National Bank 208797 Uniforms 15,677.48

Shupe***, Douglas K 599 Clothing Allowance 30.65

Sioux Sales Co. Uniforms 35.95

Skaff***, Michelle 104333 Skaff, M.: ICUBE Conference 210.60

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Glass-Track skidloader 93.06

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Chisel tooth saw blade 36.51

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,537.68

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #502 13.29

Steig***, Craig 9102-Mileage 23.40

Stephanie Levy LICS 500787 Work Comp 160.00

Stubbs Construction 500831 Moville Sewer lines 690.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,110.03

Superior Vision 104058 April Vision Insurance 2,724.48

Thomas***, Melissa 104839 Climbing Hill Visits 80.64

Thompson Electric 231500 1500 – Data Center pro 4,202.08

Transource Filters #99 453.59

Turk, Mari H. Transcript 94.50

Vander Werff and Associates 100125 Appraisal report/Bries 2,450.00

VSP Vision Service 104078 May Vision Insurance 1,488.29

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 660.00

Young***, Daniel 500110 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Zales, William 103932 Papermaking & botany 461.59

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 46.80

Grand Total: 485,416.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022