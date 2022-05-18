 Skip to content

Debra Sue Larson

Funeral services for Debra Sue (Scott) Larson, age 66, of Moville, are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.

Debra passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home of Moville. She was born February 4, 1956.

