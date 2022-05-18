Debra Sue Larson By Editor | May 18, 2022 | 0 Funeral services for Debra Sue (Scott) Larson, age 66, of Moville, are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Debra passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home of Moville. She was born February 4, 1956. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mary Hill May 18, 2022 | No Comments » LaWayne Downey May 18, 2022 | No Comments » Peggy Lou Wielenbeg May 18, 2022 | No Comments » Kelly Jean Winegar May 18, 2022 | No Comments » Anna Jane Packard May 18, 2022 | No Comments »