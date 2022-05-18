Bronson City Council — Ordinance 1-2022 (Sewer Rates)

Bronson City Council

ORDINANCE 1-2022

AN ORDINANCE FIXING AND ADOPTING A MODIFICATION TO 10-2.06 SEWER RATES TO INCREASE THE CURRENT BASE RATES

1. Section 10-2.06 SEWER USER CHARGES shall be established as set forth hereinafter effective June 2022 for Invoicing occurring on and after July 1, 2022.

10-2.06 USER CHARGES (Flat Rate Structure)

1. The following classes of users and charges to those users are hereby established:

a. Class I Residential Users: Single Family Contributors

$20.00 per month for operation and maintenance, including replacement.

b. Class II Light Commercial/Institutional Users

$46.50 per month for operation and maintenance, including replacement.

c. Class III Heavy Commercial Users

Non-residential users which contribute more than 10,000 gallons per day or of more than normal domestic strength waste water. There are presently no users in this Class and the rate shall not be established at this time.

d. Class IV Heavy Institutional Users: (Schools).

$372 per month for operation and maintenance, including replacement.

e. Class V Extra Strength Users:

The charge to users which contribute greater than normal domestic strength wastewater will be:

$_______/1,000 gallons

$_______/pound BOD

$_______/pound SS

$_______/pound other pollutant(s)

There are presently no users in this Class and the rate shall not be established at this time.

2. Any user which discharges any toxic pollutants which cause an increase in the cost of managing the effluent or the sludge from the City’s treatment works, or any user which discharges any substance which singly or by interaction with other substances causes identifiable increases in the cost of operation, maintenance, or replacement of the treatment works, shall pay for such increased costs. The charge to each such user will be as determined by the responsible plant operating personnel and approved by the City Council.

3. The user rates established in this Chapter apply to all users, regardless of their location.

2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Ordinance shall be effective the 1st day of June 2022, or upon publication whichever is later.

Adopted by action of Bronson City Council May 10, 2022.

/s/ Lindy Jessen

City Clerk, Bronson, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022