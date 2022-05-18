Correctionville City Council — Ordinance 732-2022 (Emergency Ambulance Service)

Correctionville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 732-2022

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA,

BY AMENDING FEES PERTAINING TO EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICE

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 35.15 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

35.15 EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICE. The department is authorized to provide emergency ambulance or rescue services, and the accidental injury and liability insurance provided for herein shall include such operation. Ambulance fees are as follows:

Basic Life Support – non-emergency $387.00

Basic Life Support – emergency $620.00

Advanced Life Support – emergency $735.00

Ambulance Response/Treatment $248.00

Mileage (loaded miles), per mile $13.00

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from July 1, 2022 and after its final passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 9th day of May, 2022, and approved this 9th day of May, 2022.

Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Fox, Petty and Volkert.

Nays: None

Absent: None

Abstain: None

First Reading: May 9th, 2022

Second Reading: Waived.

Third Reading: Waived.

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022