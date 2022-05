Floyd C. Rupp, 94, of Sioux City, formerly Quimby, Iowa died Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Services were May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cherokee, Iowa. Burial: Maryhill Visitation Cemetery, Cherokee. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee.