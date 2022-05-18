Kelly Jean Winegar of Kingsley and formerly of Hinton passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Kelly was born on March 10, 1962, to Fred and Joyce (Vondrak) Sparr. Kelly attended Hinton Community School and then went on to college in Huron, South Dakota.

She married Randy Winegar in December 1982. They had three children together, Tabatha (Terry) Nedved, Brian Winegar, and Stephanie (Nicholas) Burnett; and several grandchildren.

Kelly enjoyed quilting, crocheting and learning about family history. She loved telling stories about her family ancestors. Kelly loved everyone she met and would help anyone she could.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Joyce Sparr; and niece, Carrie Sparr.