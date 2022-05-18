Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes/Bills — April 12, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

May 12, 2022 — CONFERENCE ROOM, KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:39 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Haggin and Plendl. Zoom: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the April minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $123,425.28 from the general fund, $51,568.11 from schoolhouse, $31,089.33 from lunch fund, and $7,949.20 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

This past week, Mr. Snakenberg received notice of a $25,000 donation from Phillip, Sara and Mark Harms memorial fund to the Band program. In March 2020, the school was awarded a FEMA Public Assistance grant and to date received final payments totaling $38,000 for emergency needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, open enrollment benefit renewals and FY23 contracts will be completed by staff. Our property insurance provider will be raising the premiums more than 25% due to the increased wind and hail claims for the carrier. Motion by Colliins, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Brand:

We are on the home stretch! May 17th will be the MS school concert, awards night and 8th grade graduation. Students from the driver’s education program are beginning their driving this week through June. A huge thank you to the local business support during Staff Appreciation week. This is the most support I’ve seen from a community in my career. We recently had a STEM festival for a half day at the middle school. We had 15 different business support this program. The businesses came in to discuss how technology is used in various careers. Additionally, it showcased many different careers to the students. We also ended the month with our PBIS monthly assembly and our all school incentive. On May 20th, at 8:45, 8th grade will host their annual Hero’s Day. 8th grade students have been preparing their Hero’s Day essays in which they will present to their families in the morning on the 20th. On May 18th, 6th grade students will be showcasing their Egyptian Fair in the afternoon. They will be showcasing their work to their families and the public on Wednesday, the 18th from 2:15-3:15. This has been very exciting for students, but also exciting for our building because language arts class is collaborating with social studies, which is also collaborating with art to create projects for this fair.

On Monday, May 23rd, 4th Grade students will be coming to the middle school for Orientation day. They will eat lunch with the 5th graders, attend recess with 5th grade, spend time meeting the 5th grade teachers, and then a tour of the building. 5th Grade students will also go to each of their 6th grade teacher’s classroom to learn a little about what they do on a daily basis. 8th grade students will be going to the high school to prepare for their freshman year. On Tuesday, May 24th, 5th-8th grade students will go to the Sweet 16 Lanes bowling in Le Mars for an end of the year field trip and incentive. On Wednesday, May 25th 5th grade will take their field trip to the capital in Des Moines. They will leave early and tour the capital and come home in the evening. The last day of school will consist of an end of the year assembly, etc. and finish with some different activities.

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

Happy National Teachers Week (May 2-6)! Thank You to all who brought things! Evaluations Completed for EL & HS Teachers & HS Girls Basketball Coaches. Girls & Boys WVC Track Champions 2022. Girls have won it 4 years in a row. District Track meet 5/13 in Holstein. State Track Pep Rally hopefully Wed., 5/18/22 @2:20 PM. State Track May 19-21 at Drake in Des Moines. Golf Updates: Boys hosted sectionals yesterday in Kingsley and won it! Congrats! lA Districts on Mon., May 16 in Denison. The Girls Track have been WVC champs for two years in a row. Congrats! Girls lA first round Regionals in Primghar on Fri., May 13. Softball (17) & Baseball (24) Practices have begun. Games in the near future. 5/9/22 HS Music Spring Concert and Art Displays & 5/10/22 HS FFA Banquet Congrats students!

5/16/22 EL Concert Practice @8:40 AM & EL Track Meet @1:00 PM. EL Concert/KGT Graduation @6:30 PM (Class of 2034). 5/18/22 Senior Final Day, 10 a.m. Award Practice, 10:45 Senior Walk, 11 a.m. Senior Graduation Practice, 6 p.m. Senior Awards Night. 5/23/22 8th Orientation 12:55-2:55 PM & 4th Grade to Pierson. Congrats to WVC Book Bash Participants and Mrs. Powell. Five student AR Lunches EL (Grades 2-4) on Tues., 5/10/22. HS Semester Tests 5/24 & 5/25. HS Make-Up Tests/Final Day 5/26 or 5/27. Teacher Work Days, PM 5/26 and 5/27. “Staff Appreciation Grill” Out at 12:30 PM on 5/27. Teacher Check-Out and three Goals for 2022/2023. Happy Belated Mother’s Day. And happy “School Board Recognition Month!

Supt. Bailey:

Mr. Bailey discussed the last day of school to be May 26 for students and May 27 for the teachers. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the last day of school for students on May 26 and May 27 the last day for teachers. All voted aye, motion carried. Open positions as of the May Board meeting and advertised were choir teacher and kindergarten teacher positions. The new addition has been having HVAC issues with humidity and continuing to work with the contractor on resolving the issues. Legislative session is still going on. One issue is the voucher bill and the effect on the public and private school. Mr. Bailey recommends the money should support public schools instead of private schools. A request from baseball coach to allow little league students to get into the games free. Supervision will be the main concern of the Administration. Softball game entrance will be on the north side of the high school building. Softball batting cage needs improvements after being installed. Bats are hitting the sides of the poles, so change the fencing poles to the outside. River Valley suggested talking about sharing possibilities for football and basketball. The Board noted they will have the conversation but no commitment at this time.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Staff Retention Bonus: The Board made no recommendations at this time. Although there was good discussion regarding the staff retention bonuses for the future. At this time, no decision was made by the Board but a good discussion for potential stipend this Fall.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Approval of the 2022-2024 Master Contract:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve a 3.5% increase in wages for certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year and a 3% increase for certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Sara Groepper as the K-12 Art. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Taylor Doeschot as JH Football coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Ross Johnson as the JH Girls Basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignations of Mrs. Maggie Mauch as K-12 Choir teacher, Mrs. Morgan Reinking as Kindergarten teacher, Casidy Otto, Cindy Rath and Colleen Mockler as Tutors at the end of the school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

TLC Contracts:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the Instructional Coach TLC contracts for the same money and extra contract days as last year, 7 days extended contract: ($7,500) for Amy Bailey, Laura Boustead, Jenn Conrad, Mindy Dunne, Kate Goodwin, Nicole Goodwin, Michelle Schroeder, Jenni Spooner. Taylor Kempers (Shared Curriculum Director), her stipend is $10,000 (Half paid by WC). All voted aye, motion carried.

Coaching/Sponsor Contract Listing:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the list of Coaches/Sponsors for the 2022/2023 school year excluding Track, Golf, Baseball and Softball until after their seasons are done. All voted aye, motion carried.

Non-Certified Contracts:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve a $.50 increase to the base, plus a step increase of 2% for non-certified staff. Discussion was made. All voted aye, motion carried. An amended motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to remove the Nurse’s increase from the proposed motion of .50 to the base and a 2% step increase. Discussion was made on the motion. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to set the Nurse’s base wage to $24.03 on the nursing schedule. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to amend the language of the motion. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve a $2.00 increase to the Nurse’s current per hour wage to $24.03 per hour. All voted aye, motion carried.

Approval of Jointly Administered Contract for College Level Courses – Western Iowa Tech CC:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve concurrent enrollment classes between Western Iowa Tech and the school district. All voted aye, motion carried.

Copier Lease Bid:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Counsel for a 36 month copier lease for $625.48 per month. All voted aye, motion carried.

Renewal of the Shared Human Resource Director position:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the shared Human Resource Director renewal contract with Akron-Westfield Community School. All voted aye, motion carried.

FSMC Approval:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the FSMC contract with Lunchtime Solutions. All voted aye, motion carried.

School Fees:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin for student breakfast increase by .10 p/meal, student lunch increase by .20 p/meal, adult breakfast increase by .30 p/meal and adult lunch increase by .30 p/meal. All voted aye, motion carried. Textbooks fees will remain the same as last year. The activity tickets and K-4 milk prices will be tabled until the June Board meeting.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the weight room fees starting July 1, 2022 – June 20, 2023 to $120 per key and $60 per key after January 1, 2022 – June 30, 2022. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Projects:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve Midwest Tennis and Track to refinish the Track’s surface for $134,481. All voted aye, motion carried.

2021-2022 Budget Amendment – Review and Set Hearing Date:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to set the budget amendment hearing date for May 25th at 5:30 p.m. and publish the amended budget in the paper. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the Dance Team fundraiser for selling pizzas. All voted aye, motion carried.

May is School Board Recognition month. Thank you to the Board members who serve the district and all you do!

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 10:40 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD NEWSPAPER REPORT

Andersons Supplies 580.85

Baker, Becca Reimburse 17.50

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 2,639.22

Bp Buiness Solutions Credit Card Payment 86.52

Buena Vista University

Registration 250.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 2,863.98

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 281.91

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 66.44

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 234.05

CMC Neptune LLC Software 1,710.00

Cottonwood Events LLC Supplies 247.50

DeJong, Michael Reimburse 107.37

Dollar General Corporation Supplies 467.54

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,492.40

FS Repair Repairs 200.00

Fleet US LLC Supplies 432.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 786.87

Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. Copier Service, Supplies 798.09

H & H Roofing Services 385.00

Hartington-Newcastle Public School Entry Fee 140.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,435.43

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 2,620.27

Hinton Community School Entry Fee 100.00

Home Depot Pro Supplies 255.66

Homer Community School Entry Fees 150.00

Hometown Pantry Supplies 52.62

IA Dept Of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 4,365.29

Instrumentalist Awards Instr. Supplies 210.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 57.50

Iowa FFA Association Supplies 333.00

Iowa Football Coaches Association Membership Dues 55.00

Jostens Supplies 316.41

Justice Fire & Safety Inc. Fire Inspection 225.52

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 209.49

K-P Music Boosters Reimbursement 2,016.25

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Printing Supplies 1,862.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 110.00

Laminating And Binding Solutions Supplies 137.46

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 2,598.83

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 45,724.73

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Entry Fees 120.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Tuition 160.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 193.99

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 87.34

MCJ Inc – Rick’s Vacuum Supplies 459.00

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 496.35

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 10,048.42

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine State Jazz 1,180.52

Midstates Bank United Bank Transfer 4,150.00

Mount Marty University Entry Fee 200.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 420.18

Mr. Muffler Exhaust Specialist, Inc. Services 751.53

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 182.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 222.27

Northwest AEA Instruct Supplies 21.40

Odeys, Inc. Supplies 85.76

Oehlerking, James & Lacey Lunch Reimbursement 5.00

Oriental Trading Prom Supplies 369.94

Pash, Dale Official 200.00

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 200.00

Ploeger, Kathy Reimburse 50.73

Powell, Suzanne Reimburse 53.04

Proathlete Inc Equipment 1,409.80

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 122.00

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 3,502.95

Ridge View Community School Entry Fee 100.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 7,653.85

Rural School Advocates Of Iowa Membership Dues 750.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 770.98

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

School Specialty LLC Instruct Supplies 174.77

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 218.40

Schroeder, Kim Reimburse 124.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,198.37

Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Entry Fee 100.00

Sioux City Relays Track Meet Entry 150.00

Sizzlin’ J’s Prom Meal 1,665.00

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 40.48

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 565.32

University Of South Dakota Instr. Supplies 125.00

US Postal Service Postage 55.00

Verizon Wireless Telephone 200.05

Walsworth Yearbook 3,389.57

Wexbank Vehicle Gas Expense 101.19

Wiatel Telephone 527.02

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 80.88

Wow Enterprises, LLC Prom DJ 500.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022